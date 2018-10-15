image
Queen Elizabeth Gave Prince Harry a New Title Now He and Meghan Markle Are Expecting Their First Child

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

Because you're on the internet reading this and not living under a rock, it's safe to assume that you have heard by now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially expecting. In addition to sharing the news that they're going to be parents next spring, Harry and Meghan have just embarked on their first royal tour, of Australia and New Zealand.

That should be enough excitement for any human, including a royal, but Harry has yet another new thing to be excited about—a special gift from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In addition to "expectant father," Harry can add "personal aide-de-camp to the Queen" to his lengthy résumé. The new position is an honorary title, but it comes with real duties, which include representing the Queen at the State Opening of Parliament or representing her at memorial services, Hello! reports.

Harry joins a prestigious list of other aides-de-camp, which includes Prince Philip, the Duke of Kent, Prince Charles, Captain Mark Phillips, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Sir Tim Laurence, and Harry's brother, Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news of Meghan's pregnancy in a press release via Kensington Palace:

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.

Congratulations go out to Harry and Meghan for all of the big, exciting changes in their lives.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
