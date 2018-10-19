image
Karlie Kloss Secretly Got Married and Her Wedding Gown Is Gorgeous

So many heart eyes.

image
By Rachel Epstein
Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 11
Getty ImagesJackson Lee

Surprise: Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner are married. A little under three months after they announced their engagement, the couple tied the knot in a small Jewish ceremony in upstate New York, according to People.

Karlie confirmed the news by posting an Instagram of herself in a beautiful Dior gown holding a bouquet and laughing while holding hands with Josh. She simply captioned the post, "10.18.2018 ❤️."

The custom gown showed just a hint of the supermodel's shoulders, and looked incredibly elegant with its lace detailing. Many fans were surprised Kloss didn't show up at close friend Princess Eugenie's wedding last weekend, but it's safe to say she had a good excuse. There were reportedly under 80 people in attendance at her and Josh's intimate ceremony, and the couple are hosting a larger one for friends and family in the spring.

“The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness,” a friend of Karlie and Josh told People.

View this post on Instagram

10.18.2018 ❤️

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

Josh and Karlie have been dating for over six years, so it makes sense that the couple decided not to wait to make their nuptials official. And if you're wondering why Josh's last name sounds familiar, it's because he's the brother of Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. So yes, Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss are now sister-in-law's.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

