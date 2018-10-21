Michigan Primary Governor, Detroit, USA - 07 Aug 2018
Britney Spears Did a Literal Backflip to One of Justin Timberlake's Songs

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

Today in non-royal celebrity news, Britney Spears posted a subtle nod to her most famous (and infamous, purely in terms of how the breakup went down) ex, Justin Timberlake, on Instagram.

In a new video posted to her account, Britney does an impressive series of five backflips while the "I Think She Knows" interlude from Justin's 2007 hit "LoveStoned" plays in the background.

Britney and Justin had a notoriously bad breakup in 2002 after Britney allegedly cheated on Justin. In response to the heartbreak, Justin released "Cry Me a River," the song that arguably cemented his career as a solo artist. Justin's heart has since healed, of course. In a 2011 interview with Vanity Fair, he addressed the relationship, saying:

"I wish her the best—that goes without saying. We haven’t spoken in 9 or 10 years...We were two birds of the same feather—small-town kids, doing the same thing. But then you become adults, and the way you were as kids doesn’t make any sense. I won’t speak on her, but at least for me, I was a totally different person. I just don’t think we were normal; there was nothing normal about our existence. We spent way too much time being the biggest thing for teenyboppers."

Britney is obviously also in a good place about the relationship, seeing as she now casually works out to old Justin tracks and posts the receipts on Instagram for good measure:

View this post on Instagram

Nothing like flips and Mother Nature!!!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

The Justin song grabbed a lot of fans' attention, but the thing we should actually be impressed by are the backflips, which are great.

