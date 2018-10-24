Khloé Kardashian is Reportedly "Very Much Over" Tristan Thompson

To say it's been a difficult year for new mom Khloé Kardashian is an understatement. Her oh-so-complicated relationship with on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson seems to still be facing its ups and downs, and last month, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was clearly struggling with whatever may have been going on behind the scenes. But now, six months after that cheating scandal, Khloé has reportedly reached a turning point in finding her own strength without him.

Following month after month of constant breakups and makeups with the basketball player, sources reportedly close to 34-year-old Khloé have claimed that the relationship could be nearing its end, and Koko is kind of over it. Months after news of Tristan's infidelity broke during the final days of Khloé's pregnancy, an insider has told PEOPLE: “She very much seems over Tristan. Not sure how they went from fine to being apart for weeks, but Khloé is doing great.”

It sounds like the tables have turned and Khloé, who was said to have tried to make things work with Thompson for the good of their daughter, is simply prioritizing True above all else—and that doesn’t require a relationship between them anymore. “It’s amazing to see what a great mom she is and how much she enjoys it. She is very much just focused on the happy things in her life. True, of course, makes her the happiest,” the source revealed.

The news that Khloé may be ready to move on from Tristan for good comes after the reality star called off a relocation to Cleveland for their family. While Thompson remained in Ohio for the season, Khloé and True headed back to LA again, and didn't look back.

The insider explained: “It doesn’t seem to bother her that she isn’t with Tristan in Cleveland. She seems to know what she wants in her life right now. And it definitely doesn’t seem like she wants to be with Tristan.”

The decision for the future of their relationship comes down to Khloe in the end, but it’s great to hear that she’s taking some control and feeling stronger. Either way, you can guarantee that it’ll all play out in painful detail on KUWTK.