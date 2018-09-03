For further proof that you should probably have scrapped your career plan and just asked new mom Khloe Kardashian to adopt you, she and daughter True Thompson have jetted off together for some quality mother and baby time. It’s another day, another vacation for the reality star, her baby girl and True’s father, Tristan Thompson, as the trio snuggled up together to embark on what the basketball star called a “family vacay”, complete with True’s grandmother, Kris Jenner, as well as her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

With the Kardashian crew complete, 34-year-old Khloe took to her Instagram stories to reveal that True was traveling in suitable style for the occasion, wrapped in fluffy blankets while aboard a private plane at just four months old. Is it weird to be jealous of a newborn? Later on in the day, Khloe shared a second video of her boyfriend and his lookalike daughter taking a nap together during the journey.

After a rocky ride to keep their relationship together over the past few months, it’s good to see that Khloe and Tristan have managed to put things firmly back on track and rebuild themselves as a happy family. The couple appear to have come a long way since his explosive cheating scandal back in April, which reportedly involved difficult ‘coexisting’ for a while as first-time parents to True. More recently, it’s seemed as though the couple are happier than ever and almost inseparable of late, enjoying a romantic getaway to Mexico two weeks ago, and stepping out on regular date nights ever since.

A mom and dad who’ve worked things out and a private plane to sleep through and almost certainly never remember even traveling on? True Thompson really is living her best life.