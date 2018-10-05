Life hasn’t been the easiest for new mom Khloé Kardashian over the past few months. For most, the arrival of her first child would have been more than enough to contend with, but along with adjusting to life with daughter True, Khloé has also been battling constant headlines regarding her relationship with True’s father, Tristan Thompson. Cheating allegations during the final days of her pregnancy were a particularly low point (even Kim Kardashian called it “totally fucked up”), and Khloé and Tristan have been working on trying to hold things together ever since.

While True is clearly thriving and somehow getting cuter by the day with Khloé as her mother, things with Tristan don’t seem to be quite as positive. At one point, it seemed that the couple had managed to work things through with the help of some romantic vacation time, but judging by Koko’s latest Instagram posts, all is not as it seems. She’s been sharing her thoughts on being left “brutally broken”, in yet another cryptic text post to her 80million followers.

Sharing the post on Instagram stories, Khloé's quote read: "If you've been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, then you're a badass with a heart of an angel.” Her latest photo caption also reads: “All of that, and you’re still standing. I am proud of you! You’re doing a great job! Keep going.”

Instagram

While there was no public explanation for the emotional outburst, it comes just days after the 36-year-old reality star shared other quotes about making decisions, being responsible for your own happiness, and healing. All in all, it’s not adding up to anything too hopeful when you take into consideration the second batch of rumors surrounding Tristan and his “flirting”, which emerged recently.

Anyone else just want to take Khloé out for margaritas and a deep and meaningful life discussion right now?