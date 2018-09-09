image
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Recreated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Engagement Photo

image
Getty Images

Friendship means being able to copy an iconic engagement photo and not having to say you're sorry.

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle's friendship goes back way before the latter became a member of the British royal family. They go back to the days when Meghan was allowed to have an Instagram — back to the days when she was posting pictures with grainy, framed filters. Meghan's 'gram may be gone, but the evidence lives because the internet is a beautiful place:

image
Instagram

Priyanka and Meghan are so close that the Quantico actress even made the coveted guest list to Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May. Here she is, looking every bit the part of a royal BFF, in her pale lavender suit and matching fascinator at the highly-publicized Windsor wedding:

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

So, now that Priyanka is embarking a fairytale romance of her own, with singer Nick Jonas, it's not really a shock that she's taking a page from her best friend's love story — specifically, the page that contains Meghan and Harry's iconic engagement photos, shot by famed photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

At the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Show at New York Fashion Week, Priyanka and Nick sat for their own photo session with Lubomirski and the photo is...familiar.

Here's Nick and Priyanka's loved up photo:

And, to refresh your memory, here's Harry and Meghan's iconic Lubomirski shot:

If you're feeling your jaw drop a bit at the deja vu evoked by the picture, you're not alone. Elizabeth Holmes pointed out the similarity on Instagram, giving a hat tip to Brooke Travis for pointing it out initially.

image
Instagram
