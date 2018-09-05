image
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Had a Double Date with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at the U.S. Open

FOMO.

image
Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 9
Getty ImagesGotham

Priyanka Chopra couldn't close out summer before heading to the U.S. Open with her fiancé Nick Jonas along with her soon-to-be sister- and brother-in-law Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Priyanka's mom, Madhu Akhouri Chopra, joined them as well. Madhu has already given Nick the stamp of approval after her daughter's engagement party in India, so naturally she attended the games with the Turner-Jonas clan.

Priyanka posted an Instagram of the family looking freaking adorable together and captioned the photos, "It’s a #famjam at the #usopen 💋🎉❤️ @nickjonas @sophiet @joejonas @madhumalati." Nick also posted a matching Instagram with the caption, "🎾 #USOpen."

The couples sat next to each other as they cheered on Serena Williams, a mutual friend of Priyanka and Meghan Markle. Speaking of mutual friends, Jessica Mulroney, Meghan Markle's stylist and close friend, also commented on Priyanka's post, "Cuties."

🎾 #USOpen

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

image
Instagram / @PriyankaChopra

Everyone was very into the game last night (a step up from the other night when Joe and Sophie were spotted making out most of the time). Nick and Priyanka looked super in love, smiling and leaning their heads on each other throughout the match.

Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 9
Getty ImagesGotham
Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 9
Getty ImagesGotham
Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 9
Getty ImagesJean Catuffe
Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 9
Getty ImagesJean Catuffe
Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 9
Getty ImagesGotham
Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 9
Getty ImagesGotham

Nick, 25, and Priyanka, 36, officially confirmed their engagement a couple weeks ago with matching Instagram posts after dating for about two months. This Labor Day, they took a romantic getaway to the mountains in Northern California. As of now Nick and Priyanka don't have a set date for their wedding, but as long as there's more brother- and sister-in-law bonding in the near future, that's all we could really ask for.

