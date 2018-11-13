image
Zoë Kravitz Celebrates Engagement to Karl Glusman With a Sweet Instagram Post

Here's your first look at the ring.

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

In terms of understated, no-big-deal engagement announcements, Big Little Lies star Zoë Kravitz played the game pretty well last month. Sure, she might have shared the news in an interview for Rolling Stone magazine, but she made the revelation right alongside a completely naked, Lisa Bonet-inspired photoshoot to keep us all distracted, and has since kept quiet about tying the knot with fiancé, Karl Glusman, all the way back in February.

Kravitz casually dropped the engagement bomb last month like it was hardly even worth mentioning. “Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” she said. “I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.” But, alongside the exciting launch of her biggest movie to date and her career surely reaching superstardom as a result, now seems as good a time as any to go a little more public with her future husband. Zoë has made the engagement Instagram official, revealing her ring in a sweet tribute to their relationship. After nine months of secrecy, it’s the first time that the couple have posted on social media to confirm or even acknowledge their engagement.

Posting a picture from the Paris premiere of The Crimes of Grindlewald, in which she stars as Leta Lestrange, Zoë wrote a caption filled with hearts, and an all-important engagement ring emoji.

View this post on Instagram

♥️ 💍 ♥️

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

The adorable photo shows her looking incredible in a sequined Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress, while gazing lovingly at Glusman on the red carpet. He also shared the same image, captioned with the kinda-romantic-ish: “you make me feel like a junkie.” But, a few days ago, the actor posted another picture of Zoë with: “there are very few things I find more lovely than my lady reading a book” written underneath, so that more than makes up for it.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

Kravitz and Glusman dated for two years prior to their engagement, having first met through mutual friends at a bar. While a handful of celebrity romances fall to miserable rubble all around us right now, let’s start concentrating on these two cuties.

