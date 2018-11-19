Last night’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was super raw: We finally got to see Khloé give birth to her daughter (with her family literally in the delivery room, of course). We also saw her come to terms with the now-infamous cheating scandal of her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“It is f—ed up. And he’s a complete piece of s—,” she told her sister Kim, who had dissed Tristan on Ellen and urged Khloé to take action. “Honestly, you can feel however you want, but I’ve got other s— to deal with right now.”

In the episode, recapped on People , Khloé admitted that she was less sure than her sisters about what to do. “He obviously f—ed up, major, but I’m not sure how I feel about everything right now,” she said. “In two weeks I might be like, ‘You know what? I don’t trust you and this isn’t for me.’ Or I might say, ‘This is perfect. Let’s keep it going.’”

In an Instagram video from the episode, she explained, "I don't want to take away anything from this moment, and I have always been a believer of 'Don't make permanent decisions off temporary emotions.'"

She also noted in the comments, with her trademark brutal honesty, that she did some “not so mature things” in the wake of the news about Tristan.

Fast forward five months, and there’s still been no official word on whether Khloé’s made a decision about Tristan. In October she was apparently “very much over” him and just focused on her daughter, but on Sunday she posted, “I choose to find a life lesson in every situation, even the nasty ones. Tristan has grown from this but most importantly he is a beautiful father to our sweet baby True,” according to Us Weekly .

Either way, it’s clear Khloé’s still figuring things out—and that True is still super-cute.

