Princess Beatrice Takes Uber From LAX After a Flight From London to Los Angeles

By Marina Liao
BACKGRID

On Friday, Princess Beatrice arrived from London to Los Angeles. She was seen exiting the terminal in a bomber jacket, white shirt, and a pleated midi skirt by Misha Nonoo. Whether her visit to the West Coast was for a business trip or personal remains unknown. But, we do know what she did after she landed.

You might have expected a personal driver to whisk the princess away to her destination, but nope, the royal pulled out her Uber app and called herself a car—a Lexus Hybrid to be exact. We had so many questions: Does the princess frequently use Uber in London? What's her Uber rating? Does she ever pool?

If the royal wanted to arrive to LA undetected, Uber probably is a good choice. After all, having your driver hold a white sign that says "Princess Beatrice of York," can cause quite the commotion. It seems photographers, however, recognized her anyways and snapped a few photos before she hopped into her Uber. The princess, of course, waved to everyone like it was no big deal.

This uber-exciting news (see what I did there?) comes after reports that Beatrice is dating multi-millionaire Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a property developer and CEO of Banda. She reportedly introduced him as her boyfriend at a party in London last week and he has already met her parents, the Duke and Duchess of York.
BACKGRID

