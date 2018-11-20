Why Prince Harry Is Missing This Important Anniversary With Meghan Markle

It's hard to believe that it's only been a year since Prince Harry put a ring on it and made his love for Meghan Markle publicly official, but it's true. Actually, it's been less than a year; November 27 will mark the one-year anniversary of Harry and Meghan's official engagement announcement.

That anniversary is special for us royal fans, but, alas, Harry and Meghan won't be staging a recreation of their now-iconic engagement photos at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace. Sadly, Harry will be out of the country that day on official royal business.

Harry will spend the 27th in a place that's near and dear to his heart. The royal will be in Africa, where he'll visit projects in Zambia. The trip will be for work, not for leisure. Harry will be there on Commonwealth business and to meet with the conservation group African Parks, of which he happens to be president.

During his trip, People reports, Harry will meet with an organization called CAMFED, which combats poverty and inequality in sub-Saharan Africa through the education of girls and the empowerment of young women.

Harry has a pretty packed schedule during his official trip to Zambia. Here's what's on his itinerary during the trip, according to the Daily Mail:

Day One: Attend a reception to celebrate UK-Zambia relations. At the reception, Harry will meet with representatives from British businesses working in Zambia and key players in the African conservation sector.

Day Two: Visit Burma Barracks and attend an event commemorating WWI and WWII Zambian veterans. After the veterans event, Harry will visit a special photography exhibit about the African soldiers of WWI.

Harry will then attend event for The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and visit Circus Zambia, which helps young people from vulnerable backgrounds. Finally, Harry will round out his trip with a visit to BongoHive, the country’s first technology and innovation hub.

Meghan, who is pregnant with her first child, will not join Harry for the trip to Africa. If Harry has to miss a relationship milestone anniversary, at least it's for a very, very good cause.