Meghan Markle Says Prince Harry Is "The Best Husband Ever"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all loved-up after their wedding and recent honeymoon. While attending her first solo event with the Queen, Meghan reportedly told a well-wisher that she's “really enjoying” married life.

The well-wisher, a 61-year old woman from Chirk, Wales, then told the new Duchess of Sussex "to give our love to Harry and to look after him.”

Meghan replied, “I will do. That means an awful lot to us. He’s the best husband ever.” I'm not crying, you're crying.

Prince Harry is the “best husband ever” Meghan Markle proclaimed with a smile today.

She told wellwishers married life was ‘wonderful’, saying: ‘I’m really enjoying it. He’s the best husband ever.’ All together now, ah! — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) June 14, 2018

Meghan had a full day of festivities with the Queen starting with the opening of the new Mersey Gateway Bridge in Cheshire. Afterwards, they had a moment of silence in memory of those who lost their lives in London's Grenfell Tower fire a year ago today. After greeting fans in Cheshire, they visited the Storyhouse Theatre in Chester to open the new library and cinema and watch a dance performance.

The Duchess of Sussex joins The Queen to meet a Digital Buddies group at @Storyhouselive 💻 #RoyalVisitCheshire pic.twitter.com/WFf7Ybtia1 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2018

Meghan wore a bespoke pink Givenchy dress with a high neckline and accessorized with a black Givenchy belt and bag for the day with her grandmother-in-law. Though she may have needed some help with royal protocol (same), it's safe to say she fits in perfectly—Harry or no Harry.