image
Today's Top Stories
1
Female Gamers Are Reinventing the Industry
image
2
The 4 Major Wedding Dress Trends for 2019
image
3
10 Gifts Any Music Lover Will Be Obsessed With
image
4
5 Things You Must Do Before Asking for a Raise
image
5
The 7 Best Beauty Subscription Boxes

Jenna Dewan Launches Her Danskin Capsule Collection In Stores

image
Getty ImagesStefanie Keenan

Three weeks ago, Jenna Dewan's new capsule collection for Danskin officially launched online. The Jenna Dewan x Danskin line has 30 items, and includes athleisure bodysuits, leggings, hoodies, and leotards. It's been garnering rave reviews, (including from us!), and Dewan has been showing off some of her favorite pieces on social media. Yesterday, the dancer-actor-designer officially launched the line in stores as well—specifically, Six:02 stores, as well as the Six:02 website.

If you haven't heard of the store, Six:02 is all about casual style that translates from the gym to the street. The store has locations in eight states, including New York and California. During the launch at the Hollywood & Highland store, Dewan shared behind-the-scene snaps on her Instagram as well as live video of her interview with her pal Brad Goreski, celebrity stylist.

Danskin
Cut Out Mesh BodysuitJenna Dewan X Danskin
danskin.com
$36.00
Shop Now

In a previous interview with MarieClaire.com, Dewan raved about the collaboration with Danskin, saying, "My very first leotard was from here." But the line isn't just for dancers—it's for everyone who wants to look majorly sexy on the go. "My biggest motivation was to create a collection for the busy woman—someone who wants to wear this throughout their day and into the night."

Each piece is under $100, so it's also affordable. "You can wear the pieces to the gym, to run errands, and you can also transition them for a date night or a night out with your girlfriends," she explained. "They're classic yet edgy. There's a sexy feel to a lot of them. But really, it's about women being able to wear them everywhere."

She shared more pictures from the official launch on her Instagram and Insta Stories:

image
Jenna Dewan

Did someone say holiday wishlist? (Me!)

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related Stories
image
Jenna Dewan Shares Her Daughter's Wish List
image
Shop Jenna Dewan's New Danskin Collection
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image This Week in Timothée Chalamet, December 7 Edition
The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The Hubb Community Kitchen We're Getting a Meghan Markle Musical!
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Serena Williams Has Tough-Love Advice for Meghan
image Geri Horner Shared an Incredible Throwback Photo
The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Cyprus Prince William Made a Dad Joke About Kate's Outfit
image Give Paddington 2 All The Awards!
image People Are Naming Their Dogs "Harry" and "Meghan"
image Serena Williams Just Received a Big Honor
image Post-Split, Cardi B Introduces Her Daughter
image Amal Clooney Just Accepted a Major UN Award