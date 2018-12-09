image
Blake Lively Just Pulled a Total 'Gossip Girl' in Her Latest Instagram Post

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

Spotted: Hilarious actress and social media maven Blake Lively expertly referencing her CW roots on Instagram.

That's right, folks, Blake Lively made a Gossip Girl reference that will make your 2007-loving heart sing with joy. In a new Instagram post, the actress shared a photo of herself looking Serena van der Woodsen levels of chic at last week's Chanel Métiers d'Arts fashion show at the Met museum.

In the photo, Blake wears an intricately-embroidered organza dress embellished with silver and gold sequins and a white silk jacket that was cinched at the waist with a wide belt. She also wore a statement-making pair of white Chanel boots (duh, it was a Chanel event) that were also embellished and sparkly AF. The look screamed "look at me! I am Serena van der Woodsen, ultra stylish It Girl of the Upper East Side."

Blake, being the self-aware, Instagram joking-making goddess that she is, was not blind to the similarities between her IRL outfit and the fashion sensibilities of her Gossip Girl character. She let the world know just that on Saturday with an Instagram post referencing her five years as Serena.

"Spotted: S, back on the steps of the Met ✨," she wrote, referencing not just Gossip Girl's iconic narrator, but the many, many scenes she and costar Leighton Meester filmed on those steps a decade ago.

Here's a better look at Blake's outfit:

image
Getty Images

