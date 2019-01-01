You know how Meghan Markle's family is just the worst? Well, that's still the case going into 2019, apparently. Meghan's estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, decided to speak to Meghan via the British tabloid press (because, for obvious reasons, they're not on speaking or even, we assume, texting terms) and suggest some New Year's resolutions for the Duchess of Sussex.

In a lengthy quote via the Daily Star Online, Samantha said:

"Your New Year’s resolution should be to be honest and pay tribute to those who have helped you the most such as your dad. Thank him for your college education, your career, building every stage you set foot on, but really appreciate the people that care about you.

So many people around the world don’t have anyone who cares about them and hopefully you will count your blessings and reflect moving forward in the new year and pay that gratitude forward to your children so that they also thank you.

“It all comes full circle… it started with dad, and you can carry on the legacy."

In case you need a refresher, Meghan and her dad, Thomas Markle, have been on shaky ground since her wedding to Prince Harry in May, when news broke that the 73-year-old had worked with a paparazzo to stage and sell pictures of himself preparing to travel to the UK for the big day. Since then, Meghan's family (on her dad's side, at least—her mother, Doria Ragland, has been nothing but lovely by all accounts) has taken to regularly granting interviews and dragging her in the press.

In a perfect illustration of this, Samantha added one final suggestion for Meghan's resolution list: "And of course I would add to eat more chocolate to sweeten your disposition for the new year."

Ugh.