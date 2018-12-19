image
Today's Top Stories
1
These Were the 10 Biggest Fashion Trends of 2018
image
2
The Surprising Upside for Female Syrian Refugees
image
3
18 Last-Minute Christmas Gift Ideas From Amazon
image
4
The Best, Inexpensive Highlighters Real Women Love
BRIDGET JONES'S DIARY, Renee Zellweger, 2001. (c) Universal Pictures/ Courtesy: Everett Collection.
5
Who Would You Put In a 'Bridget Jones' Reboot?

How Meghan Markle Plans to Ride out Those Rumors of a Feud

image
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

There's been a ton of unsubstantiated talk about how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting along with Kate Middleton, Prince William, the Queen, and the rest of the royal family. After a rare official denial from Buckingham Palace and news that the fab four are spending Christmas together, CNN royal reporter Max Foster reports on how the royals, and in particular the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are handling the media storm—and it's apparently by taking the long view.

"The general sense I get from Kensington Palace is that the British monarchy is an ancient institution which has weathered greater storms than this and it will pass," Foster explains for CNN. Of course, there's rarely any official talk from sources going on record, but that's part of the overall media strategy not to discuss seemingly frivolous gossip.

In their so far only official interview, Harry and Meghan addressed the media coverage. "I made the choice to not read anything, positive or negative," Meghan said at the time. Harry, apparently, does follow the news.

A source recently confirmed that Meghan is simply ignoring everything that's being covered. "Meghan is a believer in karma and she doesn’t want to sit there reading negative online stories and comments about herself. She feels to a degree the British press is out to get her and while she’s aware of the news and what’s going on, she tries her best not to read all the stories about her."

The false story that Kate and Meghan are fighting is "sad and predictable," according to a source. Apparently, Harry and William remain really close, which is encouraging to hear.

No matter what, Kate and Meghan will continue to work together as the working monarchy is being "slimmed down" to focus on the Cambridges and Sussexes. The Royal Foundation is one of those vehicles, where all four are official patrons.

Foster speculates that the royals are banking the news coverage will shift to discuss the new royal baby (and hopefully back to positive coverage). But right now I'm more interested in hearing about the group text that Harry, Meghan, Kate, and William are all on.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Officially Moving
image
Fashion Advice Kate Middleton Gave Meghan Markle
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Meghan Markle's Instagram Was Just Reactivated
image Meghan Markle Looks So Different in Cute Florals
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
25 Photos of Royals on Vacation Through the Years
image All the Details of Meghan and Harry's U.S. Tour
image Meghan Markle's $56 ASOS Dress Is Back in Stock
image Meghan Markle's Father Accused Her of "Ghosting"
image The Queen Is Passing on Her Patronage to Meghan
Royalty - Christmas Service - Magdalene Church, Sandringham Never Forget: Prince William's 2008 Beard
image Doria Ragland Won't Spend Christmas with Royals
image The Fab Four Will Spend Christmas Together