There's been a ton of unsubstantiated talk about how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting along with Kate Middleton, Prince William, the Queen, and the rest of the royal family. After a rare official denial from Buckingham Palace and news that the fab four are spending Christmas together, CNN royal reporter Max Foster reports on how the royals, and in particular the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are handling the media storm—and it's apparently by taking the long view.

"The general sense I get from Kensington Palace is that the British monarchy is an ancient institution which has weathered greater storms than this and it will pass," Foster explains for CNN. Of course, there's rarely any official talk from sources going on record, but that's part of the overall media strategy not to discuss seemingly frivolous gossip.

In their so far only official interview, Harry and Meghan addressed the media coverage. "I made the choice to not read anything, positive or negative," Meghan said at the time. Harry, apparently, does follow the news.

A source recently confirmed that Meghan is simply ignoring everything that's being covered. "Meghan is a believer in karma and she doesn’t want to sit there reading negative online stories and comments about herself. She feels to a degree the British press is out to get her and while she’s aware of the news and what’s going on, she tries her best not to read all the stories about her."

The false story that Kate and Meghan are fighting is "sad and predictable," according to a source. Apparently, Harry and William remain really close, which is encouraging to hear.

No matter what, Kate and Meghan will continue to work together as the working monarchy is being "slimmed down" to focus on the Cambridges and Sussexes. The Royal Foundation is one of those vehicles, where all four are official patrons.



Foster speculates that the royals are banking the news coverage will shift to discuss the new royal baby (and hopefully back to positive coverage). But right now I'm more interested in hearing about the group text that Harry, Meghan, Kate, and William are all on.

