As a member of the royal family, Meghan Markle stands out in a lot of ways. Some of these are things you wouldn't necessarily realize from looking at a picture, like the fact that Meghan is American. Some are very obvious—like the fact that she has a different fashion sense than her royal in-laws in a lot of ways. Specifically, Meghan is much more likely than her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, to wear dark colors in public.

It's rare that we get a solid explanation of such things from members of The Firm, but an old InStyle interview with Meghan from 2015 might actually explain this one. In Meghan's own words, fashion is a "reflection of how we're feeling." Using her Suits character, Rachel Zane, as an example, Meghan said:

"You’ll notice that in season two when she’s falling in love with Mike, I wear more blush tones. And season one when she’s really all about business, I wear more charcoal grays and blacks. I think our clothes are such a reflection of how we’re feeling."

So, does Meghan's penchant for wearing blacks, grays, and navy blues when her royal in-laws are sporting bright berry shades or neons mean she's feeling "all about business"? Maybe, but it could mean something else entirely—and this is according to Meghan herself.

She also explained exactly what wearing what dark colors signals to her, which could give a major insight into where her head is at today:

"If you’re in love, you’re probably going to wear things that make you feel like more romantic when you put them on. Or when you’re going through a stressful time, the same can be said for wearing things that are more monochrome or darker in tone."

Lesson: This might be a stressful time for Meghan (which, fair—she's going through her first year of marriage, her first year as a full-fledged royal, and her first pregnancy all at once and all in the public eye), so send her some love and don't be offended if she decides to pull back from her royal duties.