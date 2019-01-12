image
Today's Top Stories
1
R. Kelly Series Shows Not All Black Lives Matter
image
2
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, January 11 Edition
image
3
The Sneakers We Need This Year
image
4
Hair Color Trends You'll See Everywhere for Spring
image
5
Our Editor's Favorite Workouts for 2019

This 2015 Meghan Markle Interview Might Explain Why She Wears Darker Colors Than Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth

"Our clothes are such a reflection of how we’re feeling..."

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

As a member of the royal family, Meghan Markle stands out in a lot of ways. Some of these are things you wouldn't necessarily realize from looking at a picture, like the fact that Meghan is American. Some are very obvious—like the fact that she has a different fashion sense than her royal in-laws in a lot of ways. Specifically, Meghan is much more likely than her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, to wear dark colors in public.

It's rare that we get a solid explanation of such things from members of The Firm, but an old InStyle interview with Meghan from 2015 might actually explain this one. In Meghan's own words, fashion is a "reflection of how we're feeling." Using her Suits character, Rachel Zane, as an example, Meghan said:

"You’ll notice that in season two when she’s falling in love with Mike, I wear more blush tones. And season one when she’s really all about business, I wear more charcoal grays and blacks. I think our clothes are such a reflection of how we’re feeling."

So, does Meghan's penchant for wearing blacks, grays, and navy blues when her royal in-laws are sporting bright berry shades or neons mean she's feeling "all about business"? Maybe, but it could mean something else entirely—and this is according to Meghan herself.

image
Getty Images

She also explained exactly what wearing what dark colors signals to her, which could give a major insight into where her head is at today:

"If you’re in love, you’re probably going to wear things that make you feel like more romantic when you put them on. Or when you’re going through a stressful time, the same can be said for wearing things that are more monochrome or darker in tone."

Lesson: This might be a stressful time for Meghan (which, fair—she's going through her first year of marriage, her first year as a full-fledged royal, and her first pregnancy all at once and all in the public eye), so send her some love and don't be offended if she decides to pull back from her royal duties.

Related Stories
image
Thomas Markle Says Meghan Looks "Terrified"
image
The 50 Strict Rules the Royal Family Has to Follow
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image James Middleton on Dealing With Depression
image James Middleton's Hottest Insta Pictures, Ranked
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Meghan Markle Is the Perfect Smart Works Patron
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
image Meghan Markle's Cow Print PVC Heels Are Amazing
image Meghan Markle Makes a Surprise Royal Visit
image Meghan Markle Gets Four Royal Patronages Today
image Harry and Meghan's New Home Is Very Jane Austen
image Meghan Markle Was Invited to an Important Wedding
image It's Kate's Birthday! Here's What She's Doing