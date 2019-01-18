I ship Timmy and Glenn Close now.

Because being a person in the world is hard and you deserve something nice, this is MarieClaire.com's semiregular column on everything talented young man Timothée Chalamet did that week. You can catch up on last week's here .



Hello, magnolia warblers, and welcome back to another edition of This Week in Timothée Chalamet. Timmy is really leaning into the Being Very Stylish thing and I guess I’m fine with it. Fashion doesn’t really excite me unless it is this , but I get that he wants to earn his Art Appreciator Badge and it’s pretty easy to do that by attending Fashion Week. It’s like EGOT-ing as a composer.

At any rate, there are so many cameras at these events and they all provide an excellent opportunity to look at his adorable face! So let’s do that!

Shall wé?

Timmy attended Paris Fashion Week!

He was photographed many times at the Louis Vuitton show, sometimes with a big posse and other times with Virgil Abloh, the LV men's mastermind behind Timmy’s bespoke sex bib from the Golden Globes. Here they are being hammy and cute on the red carpet:

Getty Images Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

Why must Timmy wearing a hoodie elicit memories of every cute boy who rejected me in middle school? Honestly, it just makes him That Much Hotter. (BRB, continuing this post after I call my therapist.) (Okay, back. It’s...I'm fine.)

While at the LV show, he sat next to his buddy Frank Ocean whomst you may recall because you're a person of discerning musical taste and also from the interview between him and Timmy in VMAN .

Getty Images Pascal Le Segretain

Timmy and Frank? I ship it!

He loves Maya Rudolph’s Husband!

Someone on Twitter posted this cute little interaction in which Timmy Tim approached Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph at the Golden Globes and Maya accused him of loving her husband.

thinking about maya rudolph saying “you love my husband” pic.twitter.com/0mrQtsUcGx — iana murray (@suspiriana) January 11, 2019

Statistically, this is true. Timmy is in his aforementioned Art Appreciator phase, and there is no Art white men in their twenties Appreciate more than the collected works of Paul Thomas Anderson. If I had a dollar for every Tinder bro who tried to explain why My Opinion about There Will Be Blood is wrong, I would be megarich like the guy in There Will Be Blood. And oh, there will be blood! There will. (I honestly don’t remember that much about the movie. I wanna say it’s about lactose intolerance?)

Nevertheless, Timmy and PTA? I ship it!

Timmy and Glenn Close are best friends now!

In addition to the unadulterated beauty of the lead photo on this column, I love the love between Timothée Chalamet and Glenn Close. At first I was like, This makes no sense. But after seeing Glenn’s new Instagram and then seeing her dog’s Instagram, I totally get it.

“We bring out the best in each other!” she says. Ugh! My heart!

Anyway, let us next peep her dog’s Instagram. Some background: His name is Pip, he goes by Sir Pippen of Beanfield, and his Insta is most certainly run by Glenn herself because, as Jezebel noticed, he only became active on the ‘gram again after Glenn started her own account.

He makes ballet references!

He’s got good morals!

He loves his mom!

Timmy and Glenn? You better believe I ship (pip) it!

Anyway, that’s basically everything that happened. Have a beautiful wéekend!

