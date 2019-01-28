image
Emma Stone and New Boyfriend Dave McCary Made a Rare Appearance at the SAG Awards

The couple are notoriously private.

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

Sunday night saw the SAG Awards (or the Screen Actors Guild Awards, if you’re feeling real fancy) arrive into L.A for 2019. It was a huge night for some of the biggest names in Hollywood, like Lady Gaga and Emily Blunt, and of course a selection of stellar style moments were on offer to completely steal the show. But, aside from all of the red carpet gowns and prestigious accolades, was anyone else just really excited to see Emma Stone and her new boyfriend hanging out together? 'Cos same here.

The Oscar-winning actress has reportedly been dating Dave McCary, a former SNL writer and now segment director, since 2017, but the pair have remained notoriously private since meeting. So, with their usual attempt to remain under the radar as a couple, fans were surprised to see that Stone brought McCary has her date for the SAGs. He's the one who's not Bradley Cooper, just FYI.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

30-year-old Emma, nominated for performances in The Favorite and Maniac, walked the red carpet alone in a super cool Louis Vuitton ensemble, pairing black wide leg trousers with an asymmetric gold shirt and her new, darker hair color.

image
Getty Images

But, later in the evening, she was papped alongside McCary as they mingled with the rest of the A-list guests, including her Aloha co-star, Cooper. It’s absolutely not their style to showcase any PDA, but the shy, social media-avoiding couple were clearly having a great evening together.

After a whole year of keeping things on the down-low since meeting when Stone hosted SNL, this might be a turning point for the couple. Just last week, they were also spotted on a date to a Los Angeles Clippers game.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

Take a lesson from Emma, here. If your partner isn't okay with you having your spotlight moment on the red carpet, and then later isn't entirely cool with you hanging out with Bradley Cooper during date night, then you need to rethink things.

