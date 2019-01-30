Not that we didn't already know this, but apparently an invite to the Wedding of 2018 (a.k.a. Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry) was literally life-changing. And now we have confirmation of just that from the cast of Suits, the show that helped make Meghan famous. As part of USA Network panel and reported first by E! News, the cast spoke about being reunited with their former costar and being part of the surreal royal experience.

Generally, the cast has been tight-lipped about both their relationship with Meghan and their presence at the wedding—which is good protocol, generally, and something that Meghan's close friends and family (like her mom, Doria Ragland, though not her dad) have been practicing as well.

"The thing I'll say about it is that we all went as a family," said Aaron Korsh, creator of Suits as well as the new spinoff coming to the network, Pearson, at a panel.



Apparently the wedding served as a reunion for the show as well. "When we all went, there were about 10 of us or something...it was unbelievable."

"I think it changed our lives in certain ways, forever," he added. "But if it had never happened, we were a family on Suits for 10 years."

I actually found it quite sweet (and a testament to Meghan) that so many of her costars were invited to her special day. Clearly, it was a good environment on set, and the cast stayed close even after Meghan moved on to the new chapter in her life.

Here are just a few of the photos of the Suits guests arriving to that glorious event back in May:

Getty Images Max Mumby/Indigo

Getty Images WPA Pool

Getty Images WPA Pool

Getty Images WPA Pool

Meghan Markle: Always a part of the Suits family.



For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE