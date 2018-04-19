Today's Top Stories
1
Beyoncé Came, Saw, and Conquered Coachella
2
Women Can't Be Paid Less Due to Salary History
3
10 Denim Pieces You Need For Spring
4
New Study Says You Share Brain Waves with Your BFF
5
Found: Your New Rainy-Day Wardrobe

Meghan Markle Looked Like a Princess in Her Wedding Dress on 'Suits'

Getty Images

Meghan Markle is exactly one month out from her royal wedding to Prince Harry. The actress (well, former actress) will join the British royal family on May 19 during what is sure to be a beautiful ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

The big day will mark Meghan's second marriage and her third wedding—if you count the wedding her character, Rachel, has in the Suits finale, that is. Pictures from Meghan's fictional wedding are here and it looks like a princess fairy tale itself:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
USA

As Rachel, Meghan wore a lacy, full-length ball gown with a plunging v-neck and a thin black belt. Of course, all that seeing this dress makes royal fans think is: BUT WHAT WILL YOUR REAL WEDDING DRESS LOOK LIKE, MEGHAN?

USA
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan's onscreen wedding is decorated with hanging lights and an altar of flowers and vines. It's so romantic, it almost hurts to look at for too long (almost).

USA

If Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 ceremony is any indication, however, Harry and Meghan's real-life wedding will likely be much more traditional:

Getty Images

Here's a look inside St. George's Chapel, where the couple will wed, to help fuel your imagination:

Getty Images

The Suits wedding marks a huge occasion for Meghan's character, Rachel Zane, who is finally marrying her onscreen love, Mike. It also marks a huge occasion for Meghan; it will likely be her last professional appearance as an actress. In November 2017, she announced her decision to retire from acting to focus on royal duties after marrying Prince Harry.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
Is the New Regina George Even More Problematic?
SVU Fans, Watch This Docu About Untested Rape Kits
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 Celebrities That Didn't Have Sex Before Marriage
New Study Says You Share Brain Waves with Your BFF
The Most Iconic Movie Quotes Through the Years
Leonardo DiCaprio Saw Coachella in 3D
SNL Spoofs 'Wild Wild Country' and It's Perfect
A List of Everything That Made Me Cry This Week
Kris's Friend on Theory She Planned Cheating Story
All the Stories About Khloé Kardashian Post-Birth