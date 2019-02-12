This week, Jennifer Aniston celebrated 50 years of fashion moments, iconic haircuts, memorable acting roles, and glowing skin by throwing a huge, celebrity-studded birthday party with all of her friends and family. People from her past and present alike made the guest list, including a rumored invite for Brad Pitt, who was apparently spotted at the venue. Thanks to Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow, we were given a small sneak peek inside the bash held in L.A over the weekend.

But Pitt isn’t the only ex to join in the celebrations for Aniston’s milestone birthday. On Monday night, Justin Theroux posted a tribute to the “fierce woman” who was his wife for two years, wishing her a happy birthday and revealing the mysterious, cryptic nickname for his ex-wife, ‘B’.

Although she herself is anti-social media and remains offline, 47-year-old Theroux took to Instagram to share his affection for JenAn, posting a black and white picture of the actress and her perfect arms holding a bull horns ornament with a playful expression on her face. His heartfelt caption read: "Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind... and fiercely funny. [Heart] you B.”

While fans have assumed that the "B’"could be a reference to a private nickname for Jennifer, others have speculated that it might simply stand for "best friend." The ex-couple referred to themselves as "best friends" in the statement which announced the end of their marriage, and have remained firm friends since.

A year ago in February 2018, Jennifer and Justin said: "We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

Their statement explained: ”Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

Aniston and Theroux started dating in 2011 before marrying with a private, surprise ceremony August 2015. Three years later and they may have gone their separate ways, but the ex-couple are clearly still on pretty great terms even now.



