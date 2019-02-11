This weekend saw the party of the century take over Hollywood. Oh, you thought I was talking about the Grammys 2019? Sure, that looked okay I guess, but the invitation that everybody really wanted was the one to Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday celebrations.

Of course, the Friends star is notoriously private regarding her personal life outside of the spotlight, so it was widely assumed that all record of her star-studded bash would remain completely under the radar—and strictly away from Instagram. In fact, Aniston, who’s spoken previously of her dislike for all things social media, apparently imposed a ban on her friends posting anything at all from her party.

But, luckily for us, two of her closest girlfriends were determined to show the world just how cute their photo booth pictures were. Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow have both shared a sneak peak on Instagram of their in-party selfie session, and it basically looks like the ultimate girls’ night. Three iconic actresses, glowing skin all round, and martinis in hand—yep, it’s a dream.

Underneath her post, Hudson wrote: “Love these ladies. Celebrated this beauty last night. Happy Bday JA! We all love you sooo!”, while Paltrow captioned hers with: “Happy birthday (last night and tomorrow) to #jenniferaniston our ray of sunshine, example of perpetual goodness. We love you so much and you make 50 LOOK [fire emoji].”

See, even Gwyneth Paltrow acknowledges that Aniston owns the fountain of youth.

But hey, just before you start questioning the actresses’ decisions to share an Insta tribute for their friend, Hudson quickly cleared it up and revealed that the birthday girl herself had approved the posts. When Katy Perry commented “NO SOCIAL MEDIA” on the image, @commentsbycelebs noted how the star replied: “got permish”. Phew.

There's no sign of Brad Pitt sipping on a birthday martini alongside them (he reportedly and unexpectedly made the guest list), but this is officially the best photo booth set-up in a long time.

