Today's Top Stories
1
Emily Ratajkowski Is Unapologetically Herself
2
This Summer's Must-Read: 'The Favorite Sister'
Emilia-clarke-cannes
3
The Best Looks From the 2018 Cannes Film Festival
4
The 5 Best No-Streak Self-Tanners
Shannon Woodward
5
Shannon Woodward Has Her Own 'Westworld' Theories

Kate Middleton Took a Casual Stroll with Baby Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

It's the first time she was spotted out since she gave birth.

Getty Images

If you were wondering what Kate Middleton's been up to this past month since giving birth to Prince Louis, it seems she's been taking the good ol' R&R she deserves—which includes enjoying a little sunshine.

Yesterday, Kate was spotted walking around Kensington Park Gardens pushing the littles prince in an old-fashioned pram. Big sister, Princess Charlotte, who hasn't left her new baby brother's side, also tagged along. It looks like Prince George must have stayed home with Prince William.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

According to Vanity Fair, the Duchess of Cambridge was wearing a brown gingham dress and a pair of black sunglass to shade her eyes from the sun, and likely, to also stave off the paparazzi.

Kate's first official public appearance since giving birth to Prince Louis will be at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding this weekend, where she'll get to continue to rest easy because she doesn't have a role in the ceremony.

Hoping we'll see the whole family out for a stroll one day soon!

Related Stories
Louis' Birth Certificate Shows Will & Kate's Jobs
Kate Middleton laughing
Kate Middleton's Role in Harry & Meghan's Wedding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato Released a Song
Katy Perry Ryan Seacrest Ryan Seacrest Made Everyone Uncomfortable on Idol
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Still Talking to TMZ
Are J.Lo and A-Rod Getting Engaged Soon?
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Promote Deadpool 2
Meghan Markle's Dad Wants Her Mom to Give Her Away
Thomas Markle Suffering Heart Attack Meghan Markle's Father Checking Into Hospital
Kelvin Hayden  Taraji P. Henson Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged to Kelvin Hayden
Ian Somerhalder Shares Nude Portrait of Nikki Reed
Wax Figures These Are the Hottest Celebrity Wax Figures