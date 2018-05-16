Kate Middleton Took a Casual Stroll with Baby Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

If you were wondering what Kate Middleton's been up to this past month since giving birth to Prince Louis, it seems she's been taking the good ol' R&R she deserves—which includes enjoying a little sunshine.

Yesterday, Kate was spotted walking around Kensington Park Gardens pushing the littles prince in an old-fashioned pram. Big sister, Princess Charlotte, who hasn't left her new baby brother's side, also tagged along. It looks like Prince George must have stayed home with Prince William.

According to Vanity Fair, the Duchess of Cambridge was wearing a brown gingham dress and a pair of black sunglass to shade her eyes from the sun, and likely, to also stave off the paparazzi.

Kate's first official public appearance since giving birth to Prince Louis will be at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding this weekend, where she'll get to continue to rest easy because she doesn't have a role in the ceremony.

Hoping we'll see the whole family out for a stroll one day soon!