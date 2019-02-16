image
Today's Top Stories
1
Major Studio 54 Vibes at Michael Kors' NYFW Show
image
2
Love Is Messy. You Need Your Crew.
image
3
25 Celebrities That Have Gone Silver
MCX030119_103
4
The #Angels of Twitter Are Shaping Silicon Valley
image
5
Judy Greer on Casey's Life After '27 Dresses'

Katie Holmes Shares the Most Gorgeous Slow-Motion Video of Herself in a Snow Storm

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • On Friday, actress Katie Holmes shared a dreamy video of herself in a snowstorm on Instagram.
  • The video, presented in black and white and with a gorgeous slow motion effect, was taken on the set of Holmes' upcoming film, The Boy 2, which is currently filming in Victoria, British Columbia.
  • News broke last fall that Holmes would star in the film, which is a sequel to 2016's The Boy, starring Lauren Cohan and Rupert Evans.

    Katie Holmes is an actress, a mother, a very low-key girlfriend, and, it seems, very possibly a magical snow fairy. On Friday, Holmes took to Instagram to share a downright dreamy video of herself, spinning and generally being a whimsical, wonderful human, during a snow storm.

    The video was captured on the set of Holmes' upcoming film, The Boy 2, which is currently filming in Victoria, British Columbia. Holmes is clearly enjoying her time on set, and that includes making the most of the notoriously chilly temperatures in British Columbia. The video shows the actress embracing the winter weather as she spins in slow motion with her eyes closed, basking in the magical dusting like Lorelai Gilmore enjoying the first snow of the year.

    "Snowstorm on #theboy2," Holmes captioned the dreamy, almost trippy video. Behold:

        View this post on Instagram

        Snowstorm on #theboy2

        A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

        The Boy 2 is a sequel to 2016's The Boy, starring Lauren Cohan and Rupert Evans and sees the former Dawson's Creek star stepping into the role of Liza. News that she was joining the cast of the sequel broke in October of last year.

        Per The Hollywood Reporter, The Boy 2 is a, "horror thriller centers on a young family moving into an estate, where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily lifelike doll he calls Brahms."

        Can't wait.

        Related Stories
        image
        Watch Katie Holmes' Amazing Beyoncé Impression
        image
        Katie Holmes' Cover Shoot Video
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image Kate Middleton: "I Was a Very Naive as a Parent"
        EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals Will & Kate Landed George an Oscar Movie Screening
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Jennifer Aniston's Plane Makes Emergency Landing
        image No, Kate and Meghan Aren't Feuding
        image
        31 Cringe-Worthy Oscar Moments
        2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show Kesha And Her Boyfriend Are Pretty Freaking Cute
        image Sarah Hyland Posts Timeline Pics of BF Wells Adams
        The 61st Annual Grammy Awards These Celebs Had the Most Extra V-Day Plans
        image BarkBox Just Trolled Ariana Grande
        image J. Lo & A. Rod Channel 'Dirty Dancing'