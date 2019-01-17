On Wednesday, Katie Holmes braved the cold to stop by an art supplies store in New York City. Though she tried to stay incognito with her sunglasses, the actress definitely stood out in her bright pink Mansur Gavriel coat (insert Mean Girls "On Wednesdays we wear pink" line) and a red Chanel bag. Underneath her outerwear, she wore a beige sweater and jeans, practical pieces for a mom, or anyone really, who's on the go. A pair of trusty Adidas sneakers completed her look.

The scene-stealer, however, was definitely her gorgeous blush coat. It's made of 100 percent Italian cashmere with a relaxed fit and side pockets—a necessity for stuffing things like tissues and your cellphone into. The coat's seams are all hand sewn, rendering the garment with a clean finish. While this Mansur Gavriel piece originally costs $1,695, the site is having a sale right now so you can snag the coat for only $678. Worth it? Completely.

The Image Direct

Mansur Gavriel Cashmere Classic Coat mansurgavriel.com $678.00 SHOP IT

Though if you're inclined to disagree, I found several pink coats at an even more affordable price point. Shop them, below. Now we all win.

