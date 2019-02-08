A surprising announcement this morning: Kensington Palace just tweeted that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be visiting Morocco for two days at the end of February, "at the request of Her Majesty's Government." Ooooh, this sounds interesting. This will be the first major international visit since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did a tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji. Obviously, this trip will be a lot shorter (three days), but it'll be a single country, so there could be A LOT of royal outings in a short time.

We don't have any more details yet at this stage—the palace said more details will be coming "in due course"—but it's fun to speculate what they might be doing and the cool photos we'll be getting as a result. Also...isn't this kind of close to her due date, which she's said is April? Just thinking aloud, really, plus I know Meghan loves her some high heels and I'm VERY curious to see whether she'll be breaking them out.

The Australia tour, Meghan's first, was a "litmus test" of how she would adapt to this aspect of her royal duties. She passed with flying colors, of course. So the pressure's off with this trip, thankfully.

Also, I wonder if the "request of Her Majesty's government" part is a clue to the type of outings we'll see: Whether it'll be more meetings with officials instead of some of the more casual aspects of the Australia tour, or whether it'll be a mix of official and fun. Either way, Meghan will be dressed fabulously, I can pretty much guarantee.

Here's the official announcement:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Morocco from Saturday 23rd February to Monday 25th February 2019. This visit is at the request of Her Majesty's Government.



Full details of the visit will be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/zXAUIVhEdm — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 8, 2019

And as a reminder, here are a few photos of the amazingly cute couple on the Australia tour:

Getty Images RICK RYCROFT

Getty Images James D. Morgan

Getty Images PETER PARKS

So exciting!

