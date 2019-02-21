Well, this might have been a mistake. Jordyn Woods, best friend of Kylie Jenner (like, the IN the delivery room with Kylie kind of best friend) has come under serious fire this week. The story is that she potentially hooked up with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend-as-of-now. So, not only did Woods reportedly break up a Kardashian relationship, but it's a huge slap in the face to her BFF, who has collaborated with Jordyn on TV shows, lip kits, and much more.

Jordyn is a model and influencer in her own right, but her whole brand is tied up with Kylie and her family. It's hard to say for sure, but Jordyn's net worth could be as high as $5 million, according to Metro. Considering that the Kardashians (except Kylie just yet) might be cutting off contact with Jordyn, what kind of financial consequences are going to come Jordyn's way if she "breaks up" with her famous friends?

Jordyn's been on the Kardashians' shows.

Jordyn has made appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and then in the spinoff Life of Kylie as a main cast member, which means she was on the payroll. The family is being paid a little under $100 million through 2020 for the main show, according to Variety, but the Kardashians don't share how they divvy it up amongst themselves. Regardless, Jordyn could be getting a nice chunk of change from TV.

She's part of a makeup line collab.

Kylie x Jordyn was launched in 2018 and included lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, highlighter, gloss and more. Jordyn already had a lip kit inspired by her—the Jordy velvet lip kit—but who knows whether she made any money off of that. Kylie made $330 million in 2017 off of all of her makeup products, according to Forbes, and that amount has only continued to grow. And Kylie x Jordyn has been popular, so there's a good chance Jordyn is seeing decent money from the collaboration.

She modeled for Khloe's clothing line.

According to People, in 2016, "when Woods was first making her break onto the modeling scene, Kardashian took her under her wing and introduced her as a member of Good American’s Good Squad." Khloe's denim line made $1 million the DAY it debuted.

She lived with Kylie.

In 2018, Kylie revealed, "I test out most of my stuff on Jordyn because we live together, So I’m like, ‘Jordyn, I need you.’ Everyone that comes in my house has tinted red arms from swatches and shadows." Kylie now lives with Travis, but Jordyn definitely saved on rent or a mortgage living with her BFF.

Kylie gave her a car—twice.

For Jordyn's 18th birthday in 2015, Kylie reportedly gave her friend a $70,000 Mercedes convertible. Jordyn took to Instagram to express her shock and love.

Then, in 2017, Kylie gave Jordan a 2017 black metallic Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 Coupe for her 21st birthday, according to People. Today, that exact car could set you back about $85,000+, and the 2019 AMG GLE 43 Coupe starts at $71,000, not including any add-ons.

Kylie also threw Jordyn a birthday party that reportedly included "a birthday dinner, a luncheon, and a bowling party," per W Magazine.

And gave her other perks.

In 2016, Kylie gave Jordan a $14,600 Cartier bracelet. In 2017, Kylie surprised Jordyn with a hot air balloon ride—casual.

And recently Kylie took Jordyn on vacation with her, and it hasn't been the first time.

Honestly, there's probably more we don't know about. Oh boy, Jordyn.

