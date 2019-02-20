image
The Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods Cheating Drama Continues, and So Do the Memes

image
By Rachel Epstein
Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex
Getty ImagesJerritt Clark

Tristan Thompson reportedly cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods, and to say the Internet cannot handle it would be an understatement. News broke Tuesday afternoon that Khloé officially ended it with Tristan (and she pretty much confirmed the cheating with an Instagram comment). Twitter, of course, then did what it does best—created hilarious memes to cope with the situation.

Here, the best fan responses to the drama.

Let us also remember that these are real people with real relationships, and we hope the drama gets resolved soon. In the meantime...thank you, Twitter.

