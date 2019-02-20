Tristan Thompson reportedly cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods, and to say the Internet cannot handle it would be an understatement. News broke Tuesday afternoon that Khloé officially ended it with Tristan (and she pretty much confirmed the cheating with an Instagram comment). Twitter, of course, then did what it does best—created hilarious memes to cope with the situation.

Here, the best fan responses to the drama.

Me seeing the mess going on with Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson and the Kardashians pic.twitter.com/g9kBpVKgzO — A ♡ | Finishing AU (@10LOEY) February 20, 2019

me: i literally could not care LESS ab the kardashians!!!!



also me seeing the jordyn/tristan/khloe drama: pic.twitter.com/ZtKuy1jl5q — baby grinch (@khaleeseas) February 20, 2019

"im tired y'all, im done with all the drama"



twitter: "Khloé Kardashian splits from Tristan Thompson after cheating with Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods"



me: pic.twitter.com/tHO5LtClof — 𝒶𝓃𝒹𝒾𝑒 ☆ ☆ ☆ (@andieespineli) February 20, 2019

Kris Jenner and TMZ after she dropped that Tristan and Jordyn story pic.twitter.com/ADXO4YStuc — Blizzy Blix (@BowDownBish1) February 20, 2019

khloe: omg did you sleep with tristan

jordyn: pic.twitter.com/OrLS0mhEqD — joshwaith (@joshwaith) February 20, 2019

me on my way to take jordyn woods place as kylies bestie pic.twitter.com/Vd07a3JUla — sean (@needycrown) February 20, 2019

Jordyn Woods when Kylie change the locks: pic.twitter.com/s4yNBkIzXV — Kennady Don't Care (@kennadyrenee_) February 20, 2019

jordyn leaving kylie’s house with all the designer stuff kylie gave her pic.twitter.com/Kfv6urvZcD — Noor🌙 (@chandixnoor) February 20, 2019

Me auditioning to replace Jordyn as Kylie Jenner’s new bff pic.twitter.com/xebhZ1c9hu — :) (@adkj_) February 20, 2019

.@kyliecosmetics will be having a flash sale on the Kylie x Jordyn Collection. All products buy 1 get 10 free. Everything must go! Use the code "betrayal" for free shipping. pic.twitter.com/bF5d4plO30 — North West (@norisblackbook) February 20, 2019

ON MY WAY TO REPLACE JORDYN AS KYLIE'S BEST FRIEND LIKE: pic.twitter.com/JosWLbggEg — 𝖒𝖔𝖗𝖗𝖎 (@renaesoul) February 20, 2019

How I’m gunna be when they air the episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians where Khloe finds out Tristan cheated with Kylie‘s best friend Jordyn Woods: pic.twitter.com/leQAhwNonK — Whitney Singleton (@KeepUpWhitMe) February 19, 2019

Stormi when Kylie kicks Jordyn out of her mansion pic.twitter.com/ApIeHSwumU — Stormi Webster (@stormisnapchats) February 19, 2019

Kris Jenner spilling all the tea to TMZ about Jordyn Tristan Khloe and Kylie.



The devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder pic.twitter.com/Y7qwZfSvoZ — rich and famous 🎇 (@silvervss) February 19, 2019

Kris Jenner walking into Kylie’s house looking for Jordyn like... pic.twitter.com/IV63TnR2qh — autumn (@autumn923_) February 19, 2019

Kris Jenner watching as all this Khloe Kardashian-Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods-Kylie Jenner drama goes down. pic.twitter.com/EKZayrfbGc — Liv Morris (@liviamorris) February 19, 2019

me on my way to take Jordyn’s place as Kylie’s bestie pic.twitter.com/zsVJBV7wzF — ͏ ryan ♡ (@ryanhartex) February 19, 2019

KHLOE, THE FIRST NIGHT AT BED WHEN YOU LEFT, TRISTAN MADE OUT WITH 2 GIRLS AND PUT HIS HEAD BETWEEN JORDYN’S BREASTS - pic.twitter.com/QmaXFqqhJB — 𖤐 (@_ricebunni) February 20, 2019

Alright since Jordyn is probably not gonna be Kylie’s BFF anymore... I will send Kylie my application to be her new best friend pic.twitter.com/M5MLeUvInu — ♕ (@chippykm) February 19, 2019

Jordyn woods hooking up with Tristan Thompson while still being kylies best friend pic.twitter.com/mnr8FEewCr — cheergasam sigh (@believe_swaggy_) February 19, 2019

me: i don't care about the kardashians i think they're a waste of my ti-



TMZ: khloe kardashian and tristan thompson split over cheating allegations involving kylie jenner's best friend, jordyn woods



me: pic.twitter.com/ixwryhLzqP — bucky's tick (@lgtbstevebucky) February 20, 2019

Let us also remember that these are real people with real relationships, and we hope the drama gets resolved soon. In the meantime...thank you, Twitter.



