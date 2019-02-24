A Star Is Born costars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were seen hanging out "in a corner together all night" at a pre-Oscars party this weekend.

Fans have speculated that their might be real-life romantic feelings between the very friendly costars, although Cooper is still dating model Irina Shayk, with whom he shares a young daughter.

Gaga's ex, Christian Carino, also attended the party, just three days after news broke that the couple had called off their engagement.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper grew their reputation as "closest costars" at CAA’s pre-Oscars party on Friday night, where they reportedly spent their time talking "in a corner together all night," according to sources who spoke to Us Weekly.

The intimate, corner convo only fueled rumors that there are real-life romantic feelings between the costars, whose onscreen chemistry sizzled in A Star Is Born.

"They looked so close, they almost seem like a couple,” the source told Us Weekly of Cooper and Gaga's interaction at the party. Cooper's long-time girlfriend, Russian model Irina Shayk, with whom he shares a daughter, 23-month-old Lea De Seine, was not in attendance at the party. Lady Gaga's recent ex, Christian Carino, was however.

"Christian Carino walked into the party…said hi to Gaga at one point," the party source said. "But it was brief and then he went to another room."

Gaga and Carino's split is still very fresh; news that the former couple had decided to call off their engagement broke last week.