So, it would seem that celebrity tongues are a thing that we all need to keep an eye out for on the red carpet these days. Following on from Cardi B and Offset’s cheeky tongue-touching at the Grammy’s earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have also proved that couples who flash tongues together at A list, celebrity-studded events, truly do stay together.

Arriving on the red carpet for the Vanity Fair 2019 Oscars after party on Monday night, the newly-married actress and musician decided that your average "arm around waist, loving gaze and hold still" pose just wasn’t going to make the cut for such a special occasion. Instead, they started flirting up a storm in front of the cameras, and Priyanka took Nick by surprise by sticking out her tongue.

Luckily, the Jonas Brothers singer was kinda into it, and did exactly the same in return. This is a very niche level of relationship goals that I didn’t know I needed until this exact moment.

The tongue-flashing was just a temporary pause in their otherwise sophisticated display, and the couple looked the picture of elegance and happiness two months after their lavish wedding celebrations. While Nick opted for an opulent navy tuxedo and bow tie, 36-year-old Priyanka sparkled in a black Ellie Saab Couture gown.

The black dress featured a plunging neckline and glittering tulle skirt, which the Isn’t It Romantic star paired with a chic up-do hairstyle, a striking silver smokey eye, and statement drop earrings.

No one could have predicted it, but 2019 is already the Year of the Tongue, and Miley Cyrus must be wondering why it didn't catch on when she tried it a few years ago.



