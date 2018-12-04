image
Nick Jonas Cried as Priyanka Chopra Walked Down the Aisle

By Amanda Mitchell
I love an extravaganza, and nothing was more of an extravaganza than this weekend's wedding between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. The wedding itself was a lavish, multi-day affair, with a traditional Indian ceremony as well as a Western ceremony. Chopra and Jonas even advised their guests to take a vacation after their wedding—that's how over-the-top the nuptials were. But I wasn't prepared for exactly how over-the-top the events would be.

In a video from People, we got our first glimpse at Priyanka's 75-foot wedding veil as she enters the ceremony location. She holds onto her mother's arm while wearing an absolutely stunning lace Ralph Lauren dress, and we see her and her six—yes, count them, six—veil walkers join her as she makes her way down the aisle to her future husband. But I wasn't prepared for what came next: TEARS. FROM NICK JONAS. I mean, I don't blame him, she looked absolutely gorgeous, but Jonas is notoriously calm, cool, and collected. So seeing him wipe away a stealth tear had me shrieking. Who knew Nick Jonas was such a softie?

But let's not forget that this isn't the first time we've seen an unexpected expression of emotion during a wedding this year, y'all. Who can forget at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this year when he was all but blubbering as she made her way to him at the end of the aisle? I haven't forgotten, and neither should you.

