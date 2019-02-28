image
Lady Gaga Speaks Out About Rumors of a Romance with Bradley Cooper

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
    • "Fooled ya!" she laughed, insisting that the love there was from the love story of A Star Is Born.
      • Go here to read all the nice things Bradley and Lady Gaga have said about their personal and professional relationship.

        Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper gave us ALL the feels during their 2019 Oscars performance of "Shallow" from A Star Is Born (just like the movie—seriously, it's ugly-cry emotional). But in response to fan rumors that the two must be dating with that hot hot chemistry, Lady Gaga has some strong words for us after she went on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

        Gaga brought her Oscar (which, I would too, so) and Kimmel addressed the fan theory. Lady Gaga VISIBLY rolled her eyes (lol) and said, "Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song, 'Shallow,' A Star Is Born is a love story," she explained. "We worked all week on that performance."

        Apparently Bradley designed the whole look, from the workers assembling the piano, to the audience being lit with amber, to the way it was shot. "From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time."

        "I've had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years," she laughed. "When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel."

        "I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!" she laughed.

        She did rave about her costar's performance, though, and said he wasn't even nervous. "Bradley's a musician. My favorite thing about the whole experience was I was just so excited for people not only at home but our peers in the room to see him sing live. He sang every take in this movie live, every single time. All of it."

        "I don't feel like I won. I feel like we won," she insisted.

        Apparently A Star Is Born is out for one week only with an extended 12 minutes, including more footage from "Shallow." Lady Gaga provided more details on Twitter:

