Just after the news that Harry and Meghan are back from a whirlwind trip to Morocco, there are reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are meeting privately for a potential new royal cause.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie reports that the pair met quietly with Chatham House, which helps societies build a "sustainably secure, prosperous and fair world."

Meghan and Harry just got back from another government-approved trip to Morocco—go here to see pics.

Even as Harry and Meghan officially move towards their new home and baby, both of which are imminent, they're still thinking about the future. According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, who broke the news with an early morning tweet, Harry and Meghan had a private, unpublicized, unannounced meeting at Kensington Palace yesterday. The two met with representatives from Chatham House, a.k.a. "the Royal Institute of International Affairs (who help govs/societies build a sustainably secure, prosperous and fair world)," according to Scobie. This is the third time Harry's met with the institute THIS YEAR alone, so something's definitely going on. Scobie speculated that it might be a new project for the young royals. I figure, they already have so many patronages already, what's a few more?

What's so interesting about this is that this comes in the wake of the news that the royal Fab Four (Meghan, Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton) just lost their foreign affairs advisor Sir David Manning. Could it be connected to that?

According to Chatham's House website, "Policy recommendations are developed in collaboration with policymakers, experts and stakeholders in each area. Chatham House staff regularly brief government officials, legislators and other decision-makers on their conclusions." Manning helped to do similar work for the royals.

Also, one of the reasons I love Meghan so much is that, even while she preps to deliver, she's still working on the causes that are really important to her. Not that I ever had any doubt, but it sounds like motherhood isn't going to slow down Meghan's passion and energy.

Here's the original tweet from Omid Scobie:

New Project? Harry and Meghan had a meeting at Kensington Palace yesterday (Feb 28) with @ChathamHouse, the Royal Institute of International Affairs (who help govs/societies build a sustainably secure, prosperous and fair world). It was Harry’s third meeting with them this year. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 1, 2019

So many royal visits/outfits to come, hopefully.

