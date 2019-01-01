image
Kourtney Kardashian Wears a Very Naked Shirt Out to Dinner with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

image
Getty Images

What do you wear for a dinner out with the father of your children and his current girlfriend? Answer: The nakedest thing you can, apparently.

On Sunday night, Kourtney Kardashian did exactly that when she went out to dinner with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. The trio are currently on a vacation together in Aspen, Colorado, along with Kourtney and Scott's three kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign Disick, 4 (Kourtney's sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, are also on the trip, along with Kanye West and Kim's kids, North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago West, 1).

While Sofia's inclusion in the big family vacay might seem odd from the outside, it's apparently totally cool within the Kardashian clan. A source close to the family recently told E! News that the reality TV family has really embraced Sofia.

"Everyone has accepted Sofia at this point and she has been able to tag along and be a part of the family activities," the source said.

Kourt went sans bra in a very sheer shirt, along with a long pea coat, black pants and matching boots for the evening out. Sofia, for what it's worth, wore a black turtleneck, skinny jeans, knee-high boots, a Gold Zegrain Brocade Tuxedo Coat by Dzojchen and pink purse, according to E! News.

image
BACKGRID

This isn't the most naked Kourtney has been during her Aspen vacation. On Saturday, the reality star posted a series of photos on Instagram of herself posing in a teeny tiny bikini (and an open puffy coat) in the snow.

View this post on Instagram

Copied Kendall.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

