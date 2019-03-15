image
Today's Top Stories
1
Amazon Just Dropped a Game-Changing Mask Line
image
2
The New President of Planned Parenthood's Big Plan
image
3
13 White Sneakers Totally Worth the Scuff Struggle
image
4
Why I'm Torn About Beto
image
5
The 25 Best Reality Shows Of All Time

Kate Middleton Jokes About Prince William's Hair All the Time

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • Kate Middleton has a delightful chemistry with husband Prince William, and now we have even more insight into their relationship.
      • Kate recently channeled her sense of humor in another recent outing, where she joked that she wanted another baby but that William might be "worried" about having, you know, FOUR KIDS under the age of 10 running around the house.

        Kate Middleton: Whenever she gets a chance to speak off the cuff, I'm always entertained by her sly, underrated sense of humor. But I am now really, really impressed by her wit and her gently teasing relationship with Prince William. Because apparently, she spoke to what royal fans have been quietly thinking to themselves for a while—wow, William really has lost a lot of his hair, huh?

        Last year, BBC Radio 1 star Clara Amfo met William and Kate. This week, she spoke about remembering their back-and-forth banter to HELLO!:

        "Kate had no qualms making fun of William's hair situation," Clara revealed. "And he took that. There was a lot of banter around that, it was very funny!" The presenter added: "Prince William is the most fun royal that I've met. He's got a lot of banter actually. He's a very funny guy. And the banter between him and Kate—his and Kate's energy is really funny. They vibe off each other very well. They were like a really loving, comedy act."

        I mean. My husband (who is not balding, for the record) would NEVER enjoy it if I made fun of his hair. In ANY capacity. So that is quite a revelation and speaks to their really, really strong, fun, and self-aware relationship.

        Here's a shot of William at the Commonwealth Day service this week:

        image
        Samir HusseinGetty Images

        Look. William is a handsome man. And there is NO shade here. But yea, the hair has definitely evolved since he was a teen.

        image
        Scott Heppell - PA ImagesGetty Images

        Just saying.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Kate Middleton Jokes About Having Another Baby
        image
        Kate Had a Picture of Will on Her Wall as a Teen
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        image Meghan and Harry Hired an Ex-Hillary Advisor
        image Meghan and Harry Are Hiring a Completely New Staff
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Meghan Markle Might Actually Be on Maternity Leave
        image Prince Charles and Princess Diana Wanted Daughter
        image Kate Middleton's Planning Trip with Prince George
        image Kate Middleton Used This Hack on Her McQueen Dress
        image Princess Beatrice Steps Out With Her New Boyfriend
        image Why Meghan Markle Cried at Commonwealth Service
        image Kate Middleton Just Inspired Your Future Workwear
        image Meghan Markle Avoids Twitter at All Costs