Kate Middleton has a delightful chemistry with husband Prince William, and now we have even more insight into their relationship.

According to HELLO!, apparently Kate teases William about his hair on the regular.

Kate recently channeled her sense of humor in another recent outing, where she joked that she wanted another baby but that William might be "worried" about having, you know, FOUR KIDS under the age of 10 running around the house.

Kate Middleton: Whenever she gets a chance to speak off the cuff, I'm always entertained by her sly, underrated sense of humor. But I am now really, really impressed by her wit and her gently teasing relationship with Prince William. Because apparently, she spoke to what royal fans have been quietly thinking to themselves for a while—wow, William really has lost a lot of his hair, huh?

Last year, BBC Radio 1 star Clara Amfo met William and Kate. This week, she spoke about remembering their back-and-forth banter to HELLO!:

"Kate had no qualms making fun of William's hair situation," Clara revealed. "And he took that. There was a lot of banter around that, it was very funny!" The presenter added: "Prince William is the most fun royal that I've met. He's got a lot of banter actually. He's a very funny guy. And the banter between him and Kate—his and Kate's energy is really funny. They vibe off each other very well. They were like a really loving, comedy act."

I mean. My husband (who is not balding, for the record) would NEVER enjoy it if I made fun of his hair. In ANY capacity. So that is quite a revelation and speaks to their really, really strong, fun, and self-aware relationship.

Here's a shot of William at the Commonwealth Day service this week:

Samir Hussein Getty Images

Look. William is a handsome man. And there is NO shade here. But yea, the hair has definitely evolved since he was a teen.

Scott Heppell - PA Images Getty Images

Just saying.

