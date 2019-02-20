image
Meghan Markle's Crib From Her Baby Shower Is Still Available to Shop

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesJames Devaney

    Meghan Markle is well and truly blazing her own trail as far as her first baby is concerned. After speculation that she wouldn't have a shower with gifts (receiving gifts can be a tricky, and nuanced issue for the royals), we definitely saw some fun, wrapped presents being wheeled in for Meghan's baby shower yesterday. No shade at all—it's fun to open presents with your friends!—and, even better, now we've got some awesome details on what the nursery is going to look like.

    Amazon
    Babyletto Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible Crib with Toddler Bed Conversion Kit, White
    babyletto amazon.com
    $379.00
    SHOP IT

    HELLO! has the photos of the crib being delivered to The Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side, where Meghan later joined 15 of her closest friends for a small, quiet shower. The crib is a 3-in-1 convertible crib/toddler bed/daybed, and according to the site's description "is made with eco-friendly, non-toxic materials." That's very in line with Meghan's priorities, so I wonder if a very tiny shower registry was sent out. Otherwise, Meghan's friends just know her REALLY well (a.k.a., the best friends ever!).

    We also know that the nursery will have vegan paint infused with natural oils and, like the rest of Frogmore Cottage, be very eco-friendly. The whole house will also have the latest tech. Considering the new addition is due pretty soon, the work should be done soon. The color scheme is grays and whites—so the new crib will fit right in.

    If you missed it, we compiled a list of items Meghan and Prince Harry should also think about buying for their new baby. You know, just in case you'd like to twin with the duchess.

