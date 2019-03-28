As a part of their new movie, Hustlers, about strippers who turn the tables on their wealthy clients, Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu were spotted at the Palisades Center in costume.

In a word, they are spectacular, and bode well for the film being a mix of empowerment and humor.

Constance Wu, in particular, is making waves as she helps Hollywood to increase inclusion and equality.

Hustlers, which is apparently based on a real-life story of strippers who (as the title implies) hustled their wealthy clients, stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Cardi B. It just started filming, and photographers were able to capture on-set snaps as Constance and J. Lo went to the Palisades Center in Rockland to shoot some scenes on Tuesday. Just yesterday, we also got some on-set shots of J. Lo getting out of her trailer. And they are EXCEPTIONAL and it makes me love both actresses even more.

The film will also star 10 Things I Hate About You star Julia Stiles, Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, and Nickelodeon's Keke Palmer. According to J. Lo and the creators, it's meant to be super-empowering and badass, which makes the casting all the more incredible.

J. Lo brought her new fiance Alex Rodriguez and their kids with them to the Palisades, where they smiled and waved at fans. No sign yet of Cardi B. (who has been honest about her previous work as a stripper IRL). But judging by how edgy/cool she is with her fashion every day, I expect nothing short of a spectacular lewk, complete with the most incredible wig.

I mean, just look at the amazingness:

Raymond Hall Getty Images

These were the on-set photos. A Juicy tee! I love it. And LOOK AT those shoes—how does she even walk in them? Also: Is that a lip ring I see??

James Devaney Getty Images

J. Lo, your arms are incredible.

Adrian Edwards Getty Images

Constance, what did they do to your beautiful beautiful eyebrows?? And that WIG with those BANGS. 😱 Maybe they're setting the stage for a grand makeover scene??

James Devaney Getty Images

Although I must admit, it looks like they're having insane fun. Yes I will watch this movie. No, I am not embarrassed about it. Take my money now please.



