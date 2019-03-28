image
Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants This Legendary Singer to Give Her Baby Piano Lessons

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Samir HusseinGetty Images
    • Apparently, "Music is hugely important to both Meghan and Elton, so who better?!"

        Well, I'm definitely filing this information under "surprising news." According to The Sun, a royal source claims that Meghan Markle has asked legendary musician Elton John to give her new baby piano lessons (obviously not right away of course—when the baby is older).

        According to the source, "Meghan and Harry adore Elton and loved him singing at their wedding. Meghan has been saying he’s the perfect person to teach their child the piano. He’s apparently said he’d love to. Music is hugely important to both Meghan and Elton, so who better?!"

        If you'll recall, Elton John played at the reception. Per The Sun, "The Rocket Man sang Your Song, Circle of Life, I’m Still Standing and Tiny Dancer — including the words “LA lady,” a nod to Meghan’s acting."

        Elton also attended the wedding itself, so he clearly has known the couple for a little while now. At the time, he said of the event, "It was very, very wonderful to be there. To have a black gospel choir, a multiracial bride, a black cellist, who was wonderful, a preacher —it felt like a party, and it felt like progress had been made. Thank god, thank god."

        image
        Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

        I love this news. Ohhh to be a fly on the wall as Elton belts out "Rocket Man" for a private audience of Meghan and her baby (maybe Prince Harry peeking in too), clapping wildly and giving him a standing ovation.

