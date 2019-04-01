Over the weekend, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s future royal baby has raised thousands of dollars for charity, as part of an online campaign in celebration of Baby Sussex.





Royal family fans have used social media to spread the #GlobalSussexBabyShower, sending donations as baby shower gifts to some of Meghan’s favorite charities.





Royal commentators have praised the widely shared campaign as a refreshingly positive use of social media, following months of trolling against the Duchess of Sussex.

However productive you’ve been over the past few days, here’s a gentle reminder that it ain’t got nothin’ on Baby Sussex. The future royal baby, who’s due to greet the world in just a few weeks now, is the inspiration behind a heartwarming new charity campaign which has taken over social media.

Created as a kind of online, public baby shower celebration across the world for Meghan Markle and her first child, the #GlobalSussexBabyShower has seen thousands of dollars raised by royal family fans for some of the Duchess of Sussex’s favorite charities. And if that’s not the most positive, wholesome thing you’ve heard today, I don’t know what is.

Noted by royal commentator Omid Scobie, the hashtag (launched by @freepeeper) has seen several of Meghan’s supported charities completely inundated with support as a result of the online royal community. Scobie tweeted: "Proof that social media can be a positive place. Charities including @themayhew @Camfed and @WellChild have been receiving donations from Duchess Meghan fans around the world who started the hashtag #GlobalSussexBabyShower to celebrate Baby Sussex’s impending arrival. Very cool.”

It’s fair to say that the efforts have been a real success. CAMFED, a campaign for female education, has spoken of how it’s been 'floored' by the amount of donations it received as a result of #GlobalSussexBabyShower.

Alongside CAMFED benefiting from the hashtag is Mayhew, an animal welfare charity and patronage of Meghan which she visited back in January, and WellChild, which provides care for young people with serious illness. The Invictus Games Foundation, Prince Harry’s own charity, has also taken to Twitter to thank those who have generously donated in Baby Sussex's honor.

OK all you amazing, warm-hearted & generous people: You completely floored us today when you started sending your support & donations in response to @freepeeper's #GlobalSussexBabyShower campaign. You've made our year! Now we need to get some sleep. 🙃 Know that we ❤ you. X pic.twitter.com/CEr2jev3Oi — CAMFED - Campaign for Female Education (@Camfed) March 30, 2019

WellChild CEO Colin Dyer: "We have been surprised and delighted by the donations from supporters of #GlobalSussexBabyShower. It's great that an online outpouring of goodwill can lead to practical help for children with serious illness and their families.” — WellChild (@WellChild) April 1, 2019

We're incredibly touched by the generosity of everyone who joined the #GlobalSussexBabyShower this weekend! THANK YOU to everyone who donated and showed their support, you are amazing! 🐶🐱💜 pic.twitter.com/vLxZJ6wscp — Mayhew (@themayhew) April 1, 2019

After months on end of relentless trolling directed towards mom-to-be Meghan (so bad, in fact, that she now avoids emphatically social media at all costs), it’s both uplifting and reassuring to see such a positive move finally being made around the Duchess of Sussex online. Yay for some happy news!

