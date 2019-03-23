In spite of earlier reports, it looks like Meghan Markle might now be planning to give birth at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital after all.

Sources close to the royals have said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to welcome their child in the iconic hospital.

A source also recently told the Telegraph that the Lindo Wing's staff have been told not to take vacation time in April, the month when Meghan is due to give birth.

The birth of the great Baby Sussex is upon us and, while many questions remain about the royal-to-be—boy or girl? What name will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle choose? Will the baby be bigger than Prince Louis? INQUIRING MINDS NEED TO KNOW—one tops the list, at very least chronologically: Will Meghan Markle give birth in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital?

The Lindo Wing, for anyone who doesn't know, is the traditional birthing locale for expecting royal, ever since Princess Diana welcomed Prince William there in 1982. Prince Harry was also born in the Lindo Wing, as were all three of Kate Middleton and Prince William's children. For a long time, it wasn't exactly clear if Meghan Markle would follow in the tradition. There were reports that the Duchess of Sussex was considering Frimley Park hospital in Surrey, near her and Harry's home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, and that she was even considering a home birth.

Now, reports are coming in that Meghan plans to welcome her first child at the £6,000-a-night Lindo Wing after all.

"I would be hugely surprised if Meghan didn’t give birth at the Lindo Wing. It has the security and the resources needed for a royal birth," a source told Page Six of the couple's reported birthing plans.

Another big clue that Harry and Meghan are planning to use the Lindo Wing? Staff there have apparently been told "not to take holiday in April" — which happens to be the month Meghan is due. "Everyone thinks it’s got something to do with the royal baby but no one is confirming anything," a source told the Telegraph of the Lindo vacation ban.

Tldr: It sounds like we might get an iconic post-birth photo op in front of St. Mary's with Baby Sussex after all.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE