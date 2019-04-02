The expecting Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently stepped out for a low-key, evening shopping trip together to a boutique wellness store in London.





Royal family fans were quick to notice that Meghan Markle had seemingly borrowed an old jacket from husband Prince Harry to cover her baby bump.





The pregnant Duchess looked cool and casual in blue skinny jeans, a retro Sixteen Candles tee, and Harry’s own oversized khaki jacket. Pretty cute, huh?

Spring has sprung, the sun is shining, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are out there doing cute things guaranteed to melt your heart this morning. With all the recent news focused on the impending arrival of Baby Sussex (or the less positive news focused on endless feud rumors), it’s been a while since we all just took a step back and inhaled some good, old fashioned Sussex PDA.

So, please do enjoy the fact that heavily pregnant Meghan Markle has been wearing her handsome husband’s oversized jacket to cover her bump. Pretty adorable, right?

With just a few weeks to go until the arrival of their first child, Meghan and Harry have stepped back from their official royal vists, but made a surprise appearance earlier in the week. They took an off-duty shopping trip to wellness store Ila’s Apothecary in London, and looked just like any regular, super excited future parents, dressed down in comfy jeans.

Rocking one of her coolest, most casual looks to date, mom-to-be Meghan opted for classic dark blue skinny jeans, with white sneakers and a baggy white Sixteen Candless tee. Look closely at the pictures (which you can see HERE), and you might also spot her Jennifer Meyer ‘Mummy’ necklace—a gift from her recent baby shower.



At first glance, you might assume that Meghan was also wearing her go-to khaki J Crew jacket too, but this one is actually a little too big on her. Instead, to cover her growing pregnancy bump, the Duchess of Sussex borrowed Prince Harry’s old green army-style jacket for an oversized fit, which is probably the cutest thing ever.

It’s not the first time that the Duke and Duchess have shared a jacket wardrobe. Back in November, during their royal tour in the South Pacific, Meghan stepped out in her husband’s cosy puffer coat, too.

We all know this is the best part of having a boyfriend, so great choice, Meghan.

