After their recent debut of the @SussexRoyal Instagram account yesterday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry broke the record for fastest account to hit one million followers, according to Guinness World Records.

It took them 5 hours and 45 minutes, beating the former record holders.

WOW. It's been less than 24 hours, but the love for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has just been pouring in. According to Guinness World Records, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's @SussexRoyal Instagram account is the fastest to reach one million followers, ever. I definitely might have shrieked, OUT LOUD, like a crazy person when I saw the news and nearly dropped my phone in my haste to follow. I'm one of those one million, is what I'm saying.

The account took just under 6 hours to accomplish the feat (5 hours and 45 minutes, technically). And now, of course, it's even higher: 2.3 million and only going up from there, as spotted by royal reporter Omid Scobie:

2.3 million followers and counting! All the details on Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s record-breaking @Instagram account coming up on @GMA... pic.twitter.com/0CyipA34Hr — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 3, 2019

Update: according to royal reporter Rebecca English, the Sussexes have no plans to create a Twitter account as part of the "transition" to their new household. Innnnteresting.

Also, contrary to rumors and speculation that in-laws Kate Middleton and Prince William's Instagram might LOSE followers as people moved from their joint account to Meghan and Harry's solo venture, Gert's Royals reports that @KensingtonRoyal, in fact, also gained followers yesterday:

And has the Cambridge/Sussex Instagram split caused fans to leave @KensingtonRoyal?



Sure some Sussex-Only fans have unfollowed. But the Kensington Royal account has actually increased as well (time stamp EST).



Proving you can love both the Sussexs & Cambridges. pic.twitter.com/FjljZLIvy1 — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) April 2, 2019

The idea that the couples might have beef over their follower count is hilarious, to me. Although I can totally see the brothers having a play fight over who has MORE followers—and Meghan and Harry are well on their way, if the recent numbers are any indication.

Even though it's in a different form, I'm totally excited Meghan is back on Instagram. You can follow them here, if you like.

This article has been updated.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE