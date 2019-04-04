MCX110118_092
Today's Top Stories
1
Alicia Glen: Show Women The Money
image
2
The 17 Best Spring Boots for Every Budget
image
3
You Could Have a Sleepover at the Louvre
image
4
How to Make Your Bikini Wax Completely Painless
image
5
Vote in the March Dadness Elite Eight Now

Sophie Turner Just Revealed One of the TWO Maids of Honor at Her Upcoming Wedding

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty Images
    • Actually, Maisie will be one of two maids of honor. Sophie didn't specify who the other one was, but my guess is her J-Sister, future sister-in-law and other BFF Priyanka Chopra.

        Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner have always been MAJOR best friend goals as well as being tight-knit coworkers on the intense Game of Thrones. Last night at the HBO show's season 8 premiere, we got confirmation of their closeness. According to Sophie, Maisie is going to be one of her maids of honor! We knew she was going to be one of Sophie's bridesmaids, but now we know her role is even more special than that.

        The subject came up when Entertainment Tonight's Leanne Aguilera told Sophie that Maisie had told her she's trying to figure out what to wear to Sophie's wedding. "I don't know why she's thinking about [what she's wearing to my wedding]. I'm giving her the bridesmaid dress!" she laughed. "She's my maid of honor! One of two."

        She didn't say who the second person was, but considering she has another famous BFF—her future sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas—my money is on her. It's going to be incredible and I want photos.

        It has been a decade (!!) since Maisie and Sophie were cast as almost literal babies on the show—Sophie was 13 and Maisie was 11. Since then, they've been the cutest BFFs, giving each other love on social media, supporting each other on set, goofing off and just generally being adorable.

        Another support for Sophie: Fiancé Joe Jonas, who apparently spent so much time on set that he had to sign an NDA. "It means so much to have him here, it's just like, the best support, the best person to calm me down and keep me calm, and if I end up crying, I have a shoulder to cry on," she told ET. "So, it's good. I'm so happy that he's here."

        Joe was on Instagram last night documenting the whole experience, including a very special appearance from an old Game of Thrones legend and IRL friend of Sophie:

        Jack Gleeson, I love you, but I really need King Joffrey to stay dead, thx. Although, the fact that the creators invited all the actors, past and present, back to celebrate the final season is so sweet. Also adorable? The fact that Sophie and Jack love each other, when Sansa and Joffrey DEFINITELY DIDN'T.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Sophie Turner Talks Shedding Sansa Stark
        image
        Sophie Turner on the 'Game of Thrones' Ending
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image Does Emilia Clarke's Outfit Drop a 'GoT' Hint?
        image Serena Williams on Meghan Markle as "The Best Mom"
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image
        Who Every 'Game of Thrones' Cast Member Is Dating
        image The New Ted Bundy Film Has a Release Date
        image Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Break Instagram Record
        image Kim K. Wants Her Baby Shower to Be CBD-Themed
        The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Visit The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition Harry and Meghan Now Have Their Own Instagram
        image Prince Harry's 99-Year-Old BFF Has Died
        image JLo and Constance Wu Crying Scene for 'Hustlers'
        image Meghan Markle Borrowed Prince Harry's Jacket