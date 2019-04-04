At the Game of Thrones premiere last night and speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Sophie Turner revealed that BFF Maisie Williams is her maid of honor.

Actually, Maisie will be one of two maids of honor. Sophie didn't specify who the other one was, but my guess is her J-Sister, future sister-in-law and other BFF Priyanka Chopra.

The subject came up when Entertainment Tonight's Leanne Aguilera told Sophie that Maisie had told her she's trying to figure out what to wear to Sophie's wedding. "I don't know why she's thinking about [what she's wearing to my wedding]. I'm giving her the bridesmaid dress!" she laughed. "She's my maid of honor! One of two."

She didn't say who the second person was, but considering she has another famous BFF—her future sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas—my money is on her. It's going to be incredible and I want photos.

It has been a decade (!!) since Maisie and Sophie were cast as almost literal babies on the show—Sophie was 13 and Maisie was 11. Since then, they've been the cutest BFFs, giving each other love on social media, supporting each other on set, goofing off and just generally being adorable.

Another support for Sophie: Fiancé Joe Jonas, who apparently spent so much time on set that he had to sign an NDA. "It means so much to have him here, it's just like, the best support, the best person to calm me down and keep me calm, and if I end up crying, I have a shoulder to cry on," she told ET. "So, it's good. I'm so happy that he's here."

Joe was on Instagram last night documenting the whole experience, including a very special appearance from an old Game of Thrones legend and IRL friend of Sophie:

Jack Gleeson, I love you, but I really need King Joffrey to stay dead, thx. Although, the fact that the creators invited all the actors, past and present, back to celebrate the final season is so sweet. Also adorable? The fact that Sophie and Jack love each other, when Sansa and Joffrey DEFINITELY DIDN'T.

