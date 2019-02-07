image
Today's Top Stories
1
Lupita Nyong'o Takes the Lead
image
2
The Item I Wear to Death: My Everlane T-Shirt
image
3
These Are the Best Workout Songs of 2019 (So Far)
image
4
What 'Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War' Told Us
best books by black female authors
5
10 Black-Authored Books You Should Read ASAP

Maisie Williams and Joe Jonas Compete to Give Sophie Turner the Best Instagram Compliment

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesMatt Winkelmeyer/BAFTA LA

This is the year that Game of Thrones comes back to us for the last time (we just got some new pictures!), so you know what that means. Yes, that's right: More Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, the on-screen sisters and off-screen BFFs that are totally sweet and supportive of each other. Aside from giving us major #workgoals, Williams is also a staunch supporter of Turner on social media, even going toe-toe with Turner's fiancé Joe Jonas to out-compliment her friend. It all started when Turner posted a sexy picture from her Louis Vuitton campaign, where she is looking, of course, amazing.

Turner and Justin Theroux were snapped by Josh Olins for the Tambour Horizon watch campaign; Turner's hanging out by the pool and staring out into the distance with the pretty timepiece dangling on her arm. Casual.

View this post on Instagram

#LouisVuitton #LVconnected

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Jonas IMMEDIATELY took to the comments section, as he often does, to compliment his with wife with a very appropriate "God Damnnnnnnnn."

Not to be outdone, Williams followed suit with a compliment of her own: "big d*ck energy." It is a compliment-off, guys, and I am here for it.

image
InstagramSophie Turner

It's all in good fun, of course; Williams and Turner haven't said explicitly, but considering that, I dunno, Williams is going to be a bridesmaid in Turner's wedding, chances are she and Jonas are are just piling on the love.

In all seriousness, though, I think Williams won, for sheer hilariousness factor. I need more Instagram fabulousness from her, including all of her potential GoT spoileriness.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner's Carpool Teaser
Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 5
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's U.S. Open PDA
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image This 'Friends' Guest Star Almost Played Ross
image Ariana Grande & Tyra Banks Show Twitter Love
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Dundee Kate Middleton, Prince William Had Secret Meetings
ASCAP Pop Awards, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Apr 2018 Is Billie Eilish Living the Teen Dream?
Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones We Finally Have New 'GoT' Images
image Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph Are Married
image This 'Bach' Contestant Is Also on a Docuseries
image Who Is Louis Spencer, Prince Harry's Cousin?
image Jenna Dewan Is Writing a Self-Help Book
image A 'Modern Family' Spinoff with Sarah Hyland?