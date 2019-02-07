This is the year that Game of Thrones comes back to us for the last time (we just got some new pictures!), so you know what that means. Yes, that's right: More Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, the on-screen sisters and off-screen BFFs that are totally sweet and supportive of each other. Aside from giving us major #workgoals, Williams is also a staunch supporter of Turner on social media, even going toe-toe with Turner's fiancé Joe Jonas to out-compliment her friend. It all started when Turner posted a sexy picture from her Louis Vuitton campaign, where she is looking, of course, amazing.

Turner and Justin Theroux were snapped by Josh Olins for the Tambour Horizon watch campaign; Turner's hanging out by the pool and staring out into the distance with the pretty timepiece dangling on her arm. Casual.

Jonas IMMEDIATELY took to the comments section, as he often does, to compliment his with wife with a very appropriate "God Damnnnnnnnn."

Not to be outdone, Williams followed suit with a compliment of her own: "big d*ck energy." It is a compliment-off, guys, and I am here for it.

It's all in good fun, of course; Williams and Turner haven't said explicitly, but considering that, I dunno, Williams is going to be a bridesmaid in Turner's wedding, chances are she and Jonas are are just piling on the love.

In all seriousness, though, I think Williams won, for sheer hilariousness factor. I need more Instagram fabulousness from her, including all of her potential GoT spoileriness.

