Meghan Markle Managed to Secretly See Her Mom at Her Home in L.A.

It’s been reported that Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle managed to secretly visit her mother, Doria Ragland, at home in L.A.





Having recently spent time in New York to celebrate her pregnancy with her closest friends, it’s thought that Meghan also flew to L.A. separately to stop off at her mom's house, too.





Despite endless drama from a selection of other family members, the Duchess and her mother have remained extremely close since Meghan became royalty.

With baby Sussex due to arrive in just a matter of weeks now, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been ticking baby bump visits to all of her favorite people off of her list like a trooper.

Last week, she stealthily slipped away to New York City for a solo five day trip, which pretty much sounded like the most fun ever—if not a little tiring. She caught up with her BFF, Jessica Mulroney, over tea and macarons, and later threw a private baby shower for her nearest and dearest friends like Serena Williams and Amal Clooney.

However, there was one fairly major name (aside from Kate Middleton) missing from the guest list, and that was Doria Ragland. Unusually, there was no sign of Meghan’s mother at the intimate baby shower, and fans assumed that notoriously private Doria had simply decided to bow out of the inevitable spotlight. But, two weeks later, and it’s been revealed that Meghan instead made sure that she got to spend some quality, one-on-one time with her mom, separate to the celebrity-studded weekend.

WPA Pool Getty Images

According to The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex, accompanied by husband Prince Harry, recently took a secret flight out to L.A, to drop by her mom’s bungalow home. The royal couple were apparently spotted on their lowkey visit by neighbors, who said that: “Meghan is a mommy’s girl — their special mother-daughter bond hasn’t disappeared just because she’s moved to England.

“Meghan will always come back to Doria, this will always be her home. They are forever in touch, and Meghan has been here to stay on more than one occasion since going public with Harry. I even saw him here once, but it’s not my place to say any more,” the secret source revealed.

BEN STANSALL Getty Images

While it’s technically possible that the flying trip to L.A. may have been part of Meghan’s recent NYC visit, it makes a little more geographic sense that she and Harry could have added an L.A. stop to the end of their recent Commonwealth tour instead.

However the logistics work and whenever the reported visit took place, it’s so nice to hear that Meghan can still enjoy some quality mom-daughter time, completely away from the prying cameras.

