It feels like every single move the royal family makes is public knowledge, but they can actually be very stealthy when they want to be.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Like, for example, you probably didn't realize that Meghan Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, spent some time in the UK this summer, visiting her daughter and her royal son-in-law, Prince Harry. (If you did, congratulations, because you have professional royal commentator levels of royal knowledge...and possibly a royal restraining order.)

News of Doria's stay in the United Kingdom comes courtesy of royal commentator Omid Scobie, who recently discussed Meghan's mom's top secret British vacation on Good Morning America.

In a tweet about the news, Scobie revealed that Doria "visited Prince Harry and her daughter for an extended stay at their Oxfordshire home this summer." Somehow (although, TBH, we're not sure how) royal watchers the world over missed it.

Scobie added that Doria maintains "a close relationship with Harry and continues to be a pillar of strength for Meghan," which we did know. Earlier this summer, news broke that Doria was reportedly planning a permanent move to the UK to be closer to Meghan. Could her "extended stay" in Oxfordshire have been a test run for the permanent move?

ICMI: Sources confirm to @ABC @GMA that Duchess Meghan's mom Doria Ragland visited Prince Harry and her daughter for an extended stay at their Oxfordshire home this summer.

Doria is said to enjoy a close relationship with Harry and continues to be a pillar of strength for Meghan. https://t.co/1Iu8iU6Lbf — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 7, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If Doria does decide to move to the UK, she'll be in good company. Not only will she be close to her daughter, with whom she's famously close, she'll also have the chance to strengthen her already impressive bonds with her new in-laws. Before the royal wedding, Doria got tea with Queen Elizabeth II and they reportedly hit it off and she's said to have a great relationship with Harry, as well.