image
Today's Top Stories
1
Witches Are Getting Dark Again
image
2
Secrets From Women Who Fake a Good Night's Sleep
image
3
I Found the World's Best Denim Jacket
TBS' "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" For Your Consideration Event - Arrivals
4
Samantha Bee's New App Offers Civic Engagement, $$
image
5
The Absolute Best Coats for Fall, All Under $250

Doria Ragland Visited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry This Summer

Preparations for Royal Wedding of Harry and Meghan
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

It feels like every single move the royal family makes is public knowledge, but they can actually be very stealthy when they want to be.

Related Story
Preparations for Royal Wedding of Harry and Meghan
Meghan Markle's Mom Is Reportedly Moving to London
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Like, for example, you probably didn't realize that Meghan Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, spent some time in the UK this summer, visiting her daughter and her royal son-in-law, Prince Harry. (If you did, congratulations, because you have professional royal commentator levels of royal knowledge...and possibly a royal restraining order.)

News of Doria's stay in the United Kingdom comes courtesy of royal commentator Omid Scobie, who recently discussed Meghan's mom's top secret British vacation on Good Morning America.

In a tweet about the news, Scobie revealed that Doria "visited Prince Harry and her daughter for an extended stay at their Oxfordshire home this summer." Somehow (although, TBH, we're not sure how) royal watchers the world over missed it.

Scobie added that Doria maintains "a close relationship with Harry and continues to be a pillar of strength for Meghan," which we did know. Earlier this summer, news broke that Doria was reportedly planning a permanent move to the UK to be closer to Meghan. Could her "extended stay" in Oxfordshire have been a test run for the permanent move?


Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If Doria does decide to move to the UK, she'll be in good company. Not only will she be close to her daughter, with whom she's famously close, she'll also have the chance to strengthen her already impressive bonds with her new in-laws. Before the royal wedding, Doria got tea with Queen Elizabeth II and they reportedly hit it off and she's said to have a great relationship with Harry, as well.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Meghan Markle Helping Decorate the Clooneys' Home
image Priyanka and Nick Recreate Meghan and Harry's Pic
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Germany - Day 2 Prince William Says He and Kate Are "Naughty"
The Prince Of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration Meghan Might Be the Best Thing to Happen to Harry
image Princess Diana and Meghan's Chicago Connection
Suits - Season 5 British Security Protected Meghan on 'Suits' Set
image Prince Philip Makes Unexpected Visit to Film Set
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend "100 Days To Peace" Commemorative Concert Jason Wu Previewed His SS19 Collection on Meghan
100 Days to Peace Gala Music event, London, UK - 06 Sep 2018 Meghan Markle Stuns in Jason Wu at a Charity Gala
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend '100 Days Of Peace' Commemorative Concert See Harry and Meghan at the 100 Days to Peace Gala