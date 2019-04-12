The first real look at the Charlie’s Angels reboot, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, have landed online via Entertainment Weekly.



Set for release in November of this year the remake has received mixed feedback from fans, but is look as though the cast are having a great time on set.



Elizabeth Banks, who also stars in the upcoming movie, has said the remake “honors the legacy”, while also “introducing a new era of modern and global angels.”

Since it was confirmed back in July that Charlie had officially found his latest angels, we’ve been waiting eagerly for the first real look at the action. Starring the holy trinity, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, the remake of the classic franchise is set for release November 15.

Also starring Noah Centineo and Elizabeth Banks, Charlie’s Angels: the 2019 edition (not the real title, btw) has actually been described as a “continuation” rather than a reboot or a remake and, according to director Banks, will be “a movie about women working together and supporting each other”, rater than their romantic lives. Sounds like a good place to start, huh?

Until now, little else has been revealed about the movie (affectionally dubbed by LGBTQ+ fans as Charlie’s Gayngels), but the first proper glimpse of what to expect has finally been unveiled on Instagram by Entertainment Weekly. There's a lot of weapons, confusing costumes, and great hair.

It’s fair to say that the sneak peek has received a mixed reaction online, with some fans extremely keen to see KStew and co. take on the classic with a modern twist, while others are happy for the legacy to remain with Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore. But, either way, you can’t argue that the cast themselves seem to be having a blast behind the scenes.

Banks also revealed to EW that you can expect a lot of humor—even from KStew. “I wanted Kristen to show off a side of herself you don’t often see in her movies. She’s really funny in this," the director and actress explained.

Most importantly, though, it's about girl power. “I mean, women can do anything,” Banks said. “That’s not just my personal belief. That’s the core belief of Charlie’s Angels.”

