image
Today's Top Stories
1
You Need These 14 Lip Shades for Spring
image
2
10 Years of Women in the World With Tina Brown
image
3
We Have to Acknowledge That CBD Use Is a Privilege
image
4
11 Pairs of Work Pants That Pass the Style Test
image
5
Your First Glimpse of the Charlie's Angels Reboot

Your First Glimpse of the Charlie's Angels Reboot Looks Suitably Awesome

Behind the scenes with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

image
By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images
  • The first real look at the Charlie’s Angels reboot, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, have landed online via Entertainment Weekly.
  • Set for release in November of this year the remake has received mixed feedback from fans, but is look as though the cast are having a great time on set.
  • Elizabeth Banks, who also stars in the upcoming movie, has said the remake “honors the legacy”, while also “introducing a new era of modern and global angels.”

    Since it was confirmed back in July that Charlie had officially found his latest angels, we’ve been waiting eagerly for the first real look at the action. Starring the holy trinity, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, the remake of the classic franchise is set for release November 15.

    Also starring Noah Centineo and Elizabeth Banks, Charlie’s Angels: the 2019 edition (not the real title, btw) has actually been described as a “continuation” rather than a reboot or a remake and, according to director Banks, will be “a movie about women working together and supporting each other”, rater than their romantic lives. Sounds like a good place to start, huh?

    Until now, little else has been revealed about the movie (affectionally dubbed by LGBTQ+ fans as Charlie’s Gayngels), but the first proper glimpse of what to expect has finally been unveiled on Instagram by Entertainment Weekly. There's a lot of weapons, confusing costumes, and great hair.

    It’s fair to say that the sneak peek has received a mixed reaction online, with some fans extremely keen to see KStew and co. take on the classic with a modern twist, while others are happy for the legacy to remain with Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore. But, either way, you can’t argue that the cast themselves seem to be having a blast behind the scenes.

    View this post on Instagram

    Sup.

    A post shared by Ella Balinska (@ellabalinska) on

    Banks also revealed to EW that you can expect a lot of humor—even from KStew. “I wanted Kristen to show off a side of herself you don’t often see in her movies. She’s really funny in this," the director and actress explained.

    Most importantly, though, it's about girl power. “I mean, women can do anything,” Banks said. “That’s not just my personal belief. That’s the core belief of Charlie’s Angels.”

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    SUBSCRIBE HERE

    Related Story
    image
    The Most-Anticipated Romantic Movies 2019
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    image What to Expect if You Hang Out With Meghan Markle
    Preparations for Royal Wedding of Harry and Meghan A Romance Novel Based on Meghan Markle's Mom? Sure
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    image JLo Reveals Diddy Apologized For Flirty Comment
    image When Will We Finally Be Able to See Baby Sussex?
    "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Outside Arrivals Blake Lively Agrees That Detective Pikachu Is Hot
    image Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Have Movie Plans
    image Harry and Meghan Just Confirmed Their Birth Plans
    image What to Know About Harry and Oprah's Apple Series
    image
    Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams Are Adorable BFFs
    image Will Meghan Markle Give Birth at Frogmore Cottage?