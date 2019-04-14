image
One of Meghan Markle's Favorite Blushes Is Available for $30 at Sephora

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • In multiple interviews given before she joined the royal family, Meghan Markle gushed about one of her favorite, must-have beauty products: Nars Orgasm Blush.
    • Meghan praised the product's "perfect rosy flush tone," saying that it "brightens the face." In another interview, the former actress gushed of the blush, "I use it on and off camera because it gives you a nice glow from within."
      • At $30, the blush is an affordable addition to a royal fanatic's beauty routine.

        Meghan Markle's old interviews truly are the gift that keeps on giving. In an interview with Beauty Banter, the former actress revealed one of her go-to beauty products: Nars Orgasm Blush.

        The classic blush has "a perfect rosy flush tone that brightens the face," in Meghan's words. A ringing endorsement if we ever heard one.

        This wasn't the only time Meghan spread the gospel of Nars Orgasm Blush though. The Duchess of Sussex also gushed about it during a 2014 interview with Allure, saying, "I love Nars blush in Orgasm. I use it on and off camera because it gives you a nice glow from within."

        The blush is available on Amazon and at Sephora for an ultra-affordable $30—a small price to pay for a royal-worthy glow, right?

        image
        Amazon Prime

        Nars Blush in Orgasm, $30 at amazon.com or sephora.com.

        BUY IT ON AMAZON BUY IT AT SEPHORA

